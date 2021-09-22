CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Small Business Owners Cannot Afford to Neglect the HR Department

By Mark Collier
myasbn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuman Resources is one of the most vital contributors to overall company success. The old adage is true. A company is only as good as the people behind it. On this week’s episode of The Playbook, host Mark Collier, business consultant for the UGA Small Business Development Center, is joined by Lisa Rackley, Human Resources SHRM certified subject matter expert at the UGA SBDC. Today, she shares her wealth of information on how businesses can get their arms around the many functions of the HR process that drive that all-important bottom line number higher.

