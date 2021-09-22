CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, SC

Greenville Tech honors Truist’s commitment to community investment

By John Jeter
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article22Ben Swanson has always been passionate about cooking — as a young child, he was “mom’s little helper” in the kitchen. Swanson is in recovery at Miracle Hill Ministries, celebrating 1.5 years of sobriety. Daniel Coe, kitchen manager at Miracle Hill, saw Swanson’s enthusiasm and determination working as shift leader. He encouraged Swanson to complete the Basic Cooking Skills Quick Jobs Program at the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center (CHI) and Swanson said he would.

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Education
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Spartanburg, SC
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suntrust Bank#Investment#Miracle Hill#The Truist Foundation#Bob Jones University#Truist Financial Corp#Bb T#Chi#Trehel Corp#Fluor Corp#Gtf#Greenville Tech

Comments / 0

Community Policy