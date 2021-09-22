Greenville Tech honors Truist’s commitment to community investment

22Ben Swanson has always been passionate about cooking — as a young child, he was “mom’s little helper” in the kitchen. Swanson is in recovery at Miracle Hill Ministries, celebrating 1.5 years of sobriety. Daniel Coe, kitchen manager at Miracle Hill, saw Swanson’s enthusiasm and determination working as shift leader. He encouraged Swanson to complete the Basic Cooking Skills Quick Jobs Program at the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center (CHI) and Swanson said he would.