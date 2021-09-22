CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hanover, VA

10229 Holly Hill Rd, Hanover, VA 23059

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 10229 Holly Hill Rd! This updated log cabin home features 10 acres of WATERFRONT property on the Chickahominy River! The land features gorgeous hardwood trees, and walking trails throughout the property and along the river frontage. This is a very private and secluded feel, yet so close to highways, shopping and restaurants. The log cabin has been updated to include a newer mini split heating and cooling system, granite countertops, newer windows, newer roof, newer water filtration system, newer appliances and much more. The log cabin features two covered porches that are great for outdoor living space. Inside you will find an open kitchen/living room concept. The Kitchen features granite CT, painted cabinets, stainless appliances, HW floors, and an eat in area. The large living room features HW floors, vaulted ceilings, and a FP. The first floor primary bedroom features HW floors, large double closet, and an attached primary bath. Rounding out the first floor is a large utility room and a half bath. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 2 other large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, and a full bath. Country living, but so close to everything! We hope you call it home!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, VA
Real Estate
City
Hanover, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Hanover, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Restaurants#Holly Hill#Country Living#Living Space#Fp
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy