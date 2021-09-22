10229 Holly Hill Rd, Hanover, VA 23059

Welcome to 10229 Holly Hill Rd! This updated log cabin home features 10 acres of WATERFRONT property on the Chickahominy River! The land features gorgeous hardwood trees, and walking trails throughout the property and along the river frontage. This is a very private and secluded feel, yet so close to highways, shopping and restaurants. The log cabin has been updated to include a newer mini split heating and cooling system, granite countertops, newer windows, newer roof, newer water filtration system, newer appliances and much more. The log cabin features two covered porches that are great for outdoor living space. Inside you will find an open kitchen/living room concept. The Kitchen features granite CT, painted cabinets, stainless appliances, HW floors, and an eat in area. The large living room features HW floors, vaulted ceilings, and a FP. The first floor primary bedroom features HW floors, large double closet, and an attached primary bath. Rounding out the first floor is a large utility room and a half bath. Upstairs you will find a loft area, 2 other large bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, and a full bath. Country living, but so close to everything! We hope you call it home!