Well, that was something. The first week of an NFL season often brings surprises—a collision between what we think we know and how things actually play out. Sure, some things went according to plan. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened the defense of their Super Bowl title with a win over the Dallas Cowboys, but it was a hard-fought one. The San Francisco 49ers took care of the hapless Detroit Lions. Ditto for the Los Angeles Rams over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO