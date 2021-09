I’m angry! We are in the midst of a pandemic resurgence that did not have to happen and should not have happened. My grandson is too young to get vaccinated, so he is vulnerable to this rampant delta variant of COVID-19. My daughter has battled a chronic illness for 32 years, and her medication to control that disease has severely compromised her immune system. They are both very vulnerable to the ravages of COVID-19.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO