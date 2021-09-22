CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

EVGA launches its X570 Dark motherboard

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEXUS commented on the first sightings of the (AMD AM4) EVGA X570 Dark motherboard in mid-July this year. The images came from EVGA in-house OC partner Vince Lucido – AKA Kingpin (or K|NGP|N, if you prefer) and his busy Facebook news feed. Lucido has added several more nice shots of this motherboard subsequently. Now, EVGA's first AMD Ryzen motherboard, and its first to offer the 'Dark experience' has gone up for sale. EVGA has published a press release to mark the occasion, as well as the fully fleshed out product pages we are used to.

hexus.net

Comments / 0

Related
gamepolar.com

BIOSTAR Launches TZ590-BTC DUO Motherboard For Crypto Mining & Informal Use

BIOSTAR, one of many main producers of the whole lot from storage options, graphics playing cards, in addition to motherboards, launches the TZ590-BTC DUO motherboard. BIOSTAR Intros Its TZ590-BTC DUO Mining Motherboard, Aimed toward CryptoMiners With Up To 9 GPU Slots. The brand new motherboard from BIOSTAR, designed with the...
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Intel Xeon E-2300 Micro-ATX server motherboard

TYAN has this week introduced its new Intel Xeon E-2300 processor based Micro-ATX server motherboard specifically created to provide users with enhanced performance greater PCIe support and faster memory speeds and is a perfect solution for entry-level servers in data centres and multiaccess Edge computing servers in 5G networks. Intel...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherboard#European Union#Hexus#Oc#Aio#Evga Taiwan
martechseries.com

Channable Launches its Global Amazon Repricer

E-commerce Pricing Automation Helps Shops Compete and Win the Buy Box. Channable, a leading global, e-commerce, feed management and PPC automation solution provider for digital marketers, brands and online retailers, announces its Amazon Repricer. Driven by customer demand, Channable’s Amazon Repricer enables digital marketers, brands and online retailers to increase sales, optimize profit margins and compete to win the Buy Box with real-time pricing.
INTERNET
newsbrig.com

Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses

Xiaomi is challenging Facebook in the wearables arena by launching its own smart glasses. The device will be capable of displaying messages and notifications, making calls, providing navigation, capturing photos and translating text right in real time in front of your eyes. Developing…. All products recommended by News Brig are...
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Samsung Launches Its First Webcam Monitor

Do you know what’s better than a separate webcam and monitor? A hybrid device that merges webcam and monitor into one, which is exactly what Samsung has just released today in the new 24-inch S4 monitor. Much like a laptop, you won’t need a dedicated webcam if you have this...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tom's Hardware

New Intel Feature Allows Updating Motherboard UEFI Without a Reboot

According to a report by Phoronix, Intel has prepared its "Intel Seamless Update" solution and submitted the patches to the Linux kernel to enable updating your system firmware live, meaning you can update the UEFI/BIOS on a motherboard without rebooting. This feature appears to be headed to Linux first, but it's rational to expect that we could see this type of feature make it to the Windows realm, too.
SOFTWARE
dailynewsen.com

LinkedIn Launches 'Dark Mode' on Mobile and Desktop

As you can see here, the new dark mode provides an alternate color palette for the LinkedIn app, which both adds a different view, while also being easier on the eyes in low-light situations. Which is really the key aim of dark mode tools. While many see them as simply...
CELL PHONES
tvtechnology.com

Ampersand Launches Its Total TV Measurement Solution

NEW YORK—Ampersand has announced the availability of its Total TV Measurement solution for advertisers and agencies. The solution offers brands as well as local advertisers the ability to unify and consolidate the measurement of audience-based media delivery across all of their TV investment channels – including network, spot and addressable–and carry out campaigns across Ampersand's full footprint of multiscreen TV supply, the company said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
xda-developers

Samsung asks to replace motherboard

HI Peeps, first time posting here. I got an active 2(RM-830) a few weeks ago and realized it didn't have the BP app as I expected and that it was only released to a certain region. I decided to change the region following a thread here HOWEVER FOR SOME reason upon flashing, my watch returned an error.
ELECTRONICS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16 To Support Sensor Readings On More ASUS Motherboards

With a change to the nct6775 hardware monitoring sensor driver, more ASUS motherboards should enjoy working sensor support come Linux 5.16. The changed queued up this week via the "HWMON" hardware monitoring subsystem's "for-next" branch for Linux 5.16 allows the nct6775 driver to access the ASIC using ASUS WMI functions. The driver's existing functionality doesn't work on ASUS motherboards since ACPI marks the I/O port as used so instead the ASUS WMI functions will be used in such case.
COMPUTERS
bit-tech.net

EVGA X570 (AMD) Dark motherboard launched at US$690

EVGA, and its overclocking henchmen, have been teasing the release of its first AMD Ryzen motherboard since June. Now, at long last, the EVGA X570 Dark has become an official product, and you can check it out in detail on the dedicated product pages, and even go and buy it via your usual EVGA reseller for a steep but not surprising price of US$689.99 or your local equivalent (limit one per household).
COMPUTERS
windowscentral.com

ASUS ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Extreme review: A match made in heaven for AMD Ryzen 9 processors

If you want the absolute best performance from AMD processors, the Threadripper range and best motherboards with TRX40 chipset are the combinations to go for. But if you don't have thousands of fiat money to spare on such a setup, motherboard vendors have been able to push the AMD X570 chipset considerably, which allows one to use high-end platforms with more affordable CPUs.
COMPUTERS
HEXUS.net

Google tipped to launch foldable(s) before the end of 2021

Google's official launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones isn't that far off. For this generation, Google seems to have decided to control the leakage by pre-announcing various juicy hardware and software features of its upcoming flagship. However, there might still be some big surprises at the official launch event, as it looks like a good platform to sucker punch the media with the announcement of one or two new Pixel branded foldables.
CELL PHONES
HEXUS.net

Amazon has arranged a hardware event for Tues, 28th Sept

Amazon hardware isn't the most glamorous or cutting edge, especially since it dropped its ambitious Fire Phones. However, it seems to have found workable niches in affordable Android tablets, eReaders, smarthome speakers, mesh routers, and security cameras/gadgets. The online retail giant is likely to develop Alexa-powered these things further on Tues 28th Sept, when has scheduled a live-streamed event that will take the wraps off new devices, as well as features and services.
BUSINESS
HEXUS.net

CORSAIR Launches New M65 RGB ULTRA Gaming Mice

CORSAIR® (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the newest entries in its world-renowned M65 lineup of high-performance gaming mice: the M65 RGB ULTRA and, for the first time, the M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS. Combining the iconic shape and aluminum construction that has seen the M65 trusted by gamers for over a decade, these new mice add the latest in performance gaming technology to ensure you’re ready to take on the highest level of competition.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

New EEC Listings Point at Future Aorus Z690 Motherboards

According to a couple of ECC reports found via @momomo_us, Gigabyte could be working on several Z690 motherboards including an updated version of the Tachyon and Aorus Elite. A number of other boards listed include the Gaming X, UD (Ultra Durable), Aorus Master, and Aorus Extreme. Z690 AORUS TACHYON (・ω・)Z690...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy