EVGA launches its X570 Dark motherboard

HEXUS commented on the first sightings of the (AMD AM4) EVGA X570 Dark motherboard in mid-July this year. The images came from EVGA in-house OC partner Vince Lucido – AKA Kingpin (or K|NGP|N, if you prefer) and his busy Facebook news feed. Lucido has added several more nice shots of this motherboard subsequently. Now, EVGA's first AMD Ryzen motherboard, and its first to offer the 'Dark experience' has gone up for sale. EVGA has published a press release to mark the occasion, as well as the fully fleshed out product pages we are used to.