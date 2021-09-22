CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who deserves the most blame in Ben Simmons-Sixers trade holdout fiasco?

By Virgil Villanueva
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ben Simmons will be sticking to his guns. A report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reveals that the Australian has no intention of donning the Philadelphia 76ers ever again. Simmons is well aware of the fines for missing media day, practice, and actual games. Starting in the preseason, Simmons can be fined $227,613 per missed game. But from the looks of it, being fined is the least of his concern. He is bent on leaving Philadelphia once and for all.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons' Ideal Landing Spot? 'Away From Philly'

The Ben Simmons trade saga remains active as the Sixers have yet to move the three-time All-Star guard this offseason. Following a disappointing second-round series performance against the Atlanta Hawks last postseason, the 76ers made the star guard available for a trade for the second time in his career. At...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
James
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Sixers willing to play out season with Ben Simmons on roster

Ben Simmons started a tense staring contest this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are refusing to blink. Beat reporter Tom Moore revealed on Wednesday that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason and so on, but the 76ers expect him to show up eventually. The Sixers allegedly cannot get any of the five to 10 NBA guys they like right now in a trade for Simmons. The team does not want to trade for draft picks or to make a deal that will set them back in the standings.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Australian#Cameroonian#Anti Simmons
Yardbarker

Report: 76ers only willing to trade Ben Simmons for specific players

If the Philadelphia 76ers are determined to trade Ben Simmons this offseason, they are doing a fairly good job of hiding it. Simmons has made it clear that he wants out of Philly, but the 76ers are holding firm with their high asking price for the former first-overall pick. Not only that, but Tom Moore of The Intelligencer reports that they would want one of roughly a handful of players they like in a potential trade involving Simmons. If they can’t get any of those players, they are fine with Simmons remaining on their roster.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
USA Today

New trade suggestion has Sixers moving All-Star Ben Simmons to Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers will have to move All-Star Ben Simmons eventually as the team looks to honor his trade request so now it is a matter of “when” rather than “if”. It’s tough to figure out the timing of a Simmons trade, but it is coming. They could get a deal done before opening night on Oct. 20 or they could try and bring him back and mend the fences a bit and try again in December when more of the league will be available for trades following the free agency period.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Could the Memphis Grizzlies be in on Ben Simmons?

The Philadelphia 76ers open up training camp on September 28th. Now normally, that would be a mildly exciting if not relatively unspectacular day, as it signifies the NBA season is right around the corner, but this year is a little different. This year, September 28th will officially tell us whether or not Ben Simmons will follow through on his threat to hold out of camp despite having four years left on his max contract.
NBA
FanSided

Sixers: Grading Hornets Ben Simmons’ proposed trades

With the Philadelphia 76ers‘ playmaker Ben Simmons being one truly available All-Star this offseason, it’s not surprising that other FanSided NBA websites would jump in and create their own trades. Some of them came up with reasonable deals and some didn’t. This is a reaction post to Dylan Jackson of...
NBA
basketballnews.com

Sixers 'can't get any of 5-10 players they like' in Ben Simmons trade talks

NBA source: The Sixers "are expecting (Ben Simmons) to play (in 2021-22). The expectation is they will. It's bumpy right now (& the team expects it) to get better." The 76ers don't plan on making a deal that would drop them back in standings & not getting viable offers. More...
NBA
thesixersense.com

Sixers podcast: Ben Simmons & Warriors trade analysis

On this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Nathan Beighle from Blue Man Hoop to talk Sixers/Warriors trade options. The podcast starts off with Lucas Johnson, Christopher Kline, and Beighle discussing the pulse of the Bay Area’s interest in Ben Simmons. We want to get an idea of how Golden State Warriors fans feel about Simmons possibly suiting up for the dynasty team that includes Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

To Trade Ben Simmons or Not to Trade? When Is the Question

The Sixers and Ben Simmons are likely heading for a split. When it comes to the matter of to trade or not to trade, when is the question. , President of Basketball Operations, on November 2, 2020. Soon after being hired, Morey wasted no time reconstructing this sixers roster, making some impactful moves that would lead to winning in the upcoming season.
NBA
fastphillysports.com

SIXERS PLAYING HARDBALL WITH BEN SIMMONS, CAMP 12 DAYS AWAY!

The Sixers are evidently taking Charles Barkley’s advice about overrated, overpaid Ben Simmons, and they are playing hardball:. That’s because big boss Daryl Morey has been shopping the 6-10 guard who won’t even look at the basket, let alone shoot, and there are no takers. Sure, Morey could settle for...
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy