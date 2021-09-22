Who deserves the most blame in Ben Simmons-Sixers trade holdout fiasco?
Ben Simmons will be sticking to his guns. A report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reveals that the Australian has no intention of donning the Philadelphia 76ers ever again. Simmons is well aware of the fines for missing media day, practice, and actual games. Starting in the preseason, Simmons can be fined $227,613 per missed game. But from the looks of it, being fined is the least of his concern. He is bent on leaving Philadelphia once and for all.clutchpoints.com
