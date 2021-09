The New York Yankees are in control of their own destiny as they fight for a Wild Card spot with the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. Currently, the Tampa Bay Rays have the AL East locked up with a six-game lead over Boston, but the Yankees have taken a slim lead in the Wild Card with just a 0.5 game advantage over Toronto. Boston has two games over New York, so that last spot in the WC is up for grabs.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO