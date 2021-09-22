CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canelo vs Plant face-off turns violent

SkySports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 2003: The Battle of Old T... Will Koepka, DeChambeau be paired togeth...

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

worldboxingnews.net

What did Caleb Plant say to Canelo Alvarez to earn a slap?

Caleb Plant left the Canelo Alvarez press conference worse than he entered after taking a lightning-fast combination from the Mexican superstar. Returning fire from a shove that saw him fly back across the stage, Plant was left with a cut under his eye from the subsequent exchange. Throwing the first...
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsandviews.com

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant Fight Details Confirmed

Boxing’s biggest star, and in the eyes of many, the current pound for pound best fighter in the world, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez’ next fight has now being confirmed. He will take on the highly skilled world champion Caleb Plant next up. Here is the date and venue:. As expected, even...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Chris Algieri breaks down Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant, thinks David Benavidez gives Canelo real trouble

During a conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, former titleholder Chris Algieri shares his thoughts on the upcoming undisputed super middleweight unification fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, while also weighing-in on why he thinks David Benavidez could be a real problem for Canelo. Check out some of what Algieri had to say below...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

WBC To Hand Over Teotihuacan Belt To Canelo Alvarez Vs. Caleb Plant Winner

The Saul “Canelo” Alvarez versus Caleb Plant showdown has just become more special following the WBC’s nod for preparing a special belt for the super fight. The Teotihuacan Belt is a fresh commemorative belt that’s manufactured for fights scheduled around two Mexican holidays, Cinco De Mayo in May and Mexican Independence Day in September.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua has no regrets about tactics and says ‘I can go again’

Anthony Joshua was sanguine despite being dethroned as world heavyweight champion, insisting he has no regrets about his tactics in defeat to Oleksandr Usyk and vowing to dust himself off and go again.Usyk was giving up three inches in height and four in reach, as well as nearly 20lbs in weight, but the superior ringcraft of the former undisputed world cruiserweight champion was there for all to see in his unanimous decision win.Scorecards of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 were justifiable rewards for a mesmerising display by Usyk, who snatched the WBAIBF and WBO titles from Joshua and left a ‘Battle...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia reacts to Caleb Plant disrespecting Canelo

By Max Schram: Ryan Garcia says Canelo Alvarez will knockout IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant for him disrespecting him during their press conference on Tuesday in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME) Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) called the former four-division world champion Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) a “drug cheat”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AOL Corp

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant's foolish scuffle was a preventable debacle

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has made incredible strides with his English in the past year or so. He regularly does interviews in English now and only uses his interpreter on rare occasions. But his inability to understand a curse word — motherf***er — hurled at him in his second language led to a brief scuffle in which Caleb Plant suffered a cut below his right eye.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
Boxing Scene

Plant Suffers Cut Beneath Right Eye From Coming To Blows With Canelo

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant couldn’t wait until November 6 to put their hands on one another. The super middleweight champions came to blows Tuesday afternoon at the start of their press conference in Beverly Hills, California. Plant walked away from the skirmish with a significant cut beneath his right eye, the consequence of Alvarez landing a punch while Plant wore sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Bad Left Hook

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant set for Showtime PPV, Nov. 6

According to sources cited by Mike Coppinger, the undisputed 168lb title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant will officially headline a Showtime PPV event set for November 6th in Las Vegas. Anyway, we obviously already knew that Canelo and Plant agreed to terms for the fight, but now we know exactly where the fight will air — and if you had any hopes of skirting a paywall you can forget that immediately. No word on the specific price point at this time, but considering the current market it’s probably safe to assume it won’t be less than about $75.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo To Plant: You're Not On My Level, You Will See November 6!

Enough was already said by the time Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez made his way to the podium. That was fine with the four-division and reigning WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight titlist, who was brief in his final comments in the direction of IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant. “I’m just gonna say something—you’re...
COMBAT SPORTS
AOL Corp

Watch: Things Get Heated Between Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant

Tensions between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are already sky-high ahead of their bout in November. Alvarez and Plant are scheduled to fight on November 6. The two met face-to-face in a promotion for the fight on Tuesday. While standing inches apart from each other, the two exchanged words. Canelo...
COMBAT SPORTS
newspressnow.com

Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant trade blows at news conference

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant couldn't wait until Nov. 6 to start throwing hands. The super middleweight champions traded blows at their news conference Tuesday to promote their upcoming title unification bout, and the exchange left Plant with a cut under his right eye. The...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

