East Jordan, MI

East Jordan's Fall Fest returns this weekend

Petoskey News-Review
 5 days ago

EAST JORDAN — The annual Fall Fest returns to East Jordan this weekend to celebrate autumn's arrival. The festival makes its return after a one-year pandemic induced hiatus. The festival — now in its sixth year — will feature many different attractions and activities for family fun including live music, kids activities and games, a beer and wine tent, cornhole tournaments and more at the East Jordan Tourist Park Campground.

