'Chasing the Line' Director Andreas Schmied on Ski Legend Franz Klammer and Shooting From the Gut

Ski film teasers are a funny little micro-genre. The form requires nothing but action, even when the film may have deeper thematic goals. This seems like the case in FROM SOURCE, a new film from Freeride World Tour staple Yann Rausis. From the synopsis that accompanies the film, we learn that Rausis will embark on an archetypal Hero’s Journey and learn about spiritual liberation from an unknown font. But in the trailer, it seems like he’s already gotten there, ripping huge Euro spines top to bottom. Judging by the outcome, it seems like the well of knowledge did the trick.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO