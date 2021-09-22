CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Chasing the Line' Director Andreas Schmied on Ski Legend Franz Klammer and Shooting From the Gut

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn telling the story of champion alpine ski racer Franz Klammer, one of Austria’s most revered and beloved sports heroes, director Andreas Schmied forewent the usual biopic tropes, focusing instead on a few fateful days that culminated in his victory at the 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck. It was that focus that ultimately convinced Klammer to give the film, “Chasing the Line,” a thumbs up. The movie world premieres at the Zurich Film Festival, which opens Thursday.

