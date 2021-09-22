CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearing Historic Strike Vote, Thousands Of Hollywood Workers Could Walk Off Sets Nationwide

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in Hollywood are one step closer to a strike, a move that would carry massive implications for the industry as a whole. Kara Finnstrom reports.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 1

arcamax.com

Film crews threatening to strike nationwide

Film crews are on the brink of a strike that could shut down the film and TV industry nationwide. Negotiations have broken down between the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees (IATSE), which represents almost all primary crew members on major TV and movie sets, and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios like Netflix, Hulu, Paramount and Disney.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Big Hollywood Delays On Horizon As Strike Action Threatened

Big Hollywood delays on horizon as strike action threatened! The International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees,(ITATSE) called on Monday for a strike authorization vote. If this comes to a head, it would be the biggest Hollywood labor shutdown since the writer’s strike 14 years ago. This means that potentially up to 60k ITATSE members could walk off the job. The majority of these members are based in LA which serves as home to so many productions. However this strike could easily become National and cause a shutdown from coast to coast.
LABOR ISSUES
TheWrap

IATSE President Calls for ‘Combined Solidarity’ Among Hollywood’s Workers as Threat of Strike Looms

As talks between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Hollywood’s studios reach a “critical juncture,” guild president Matthew J. Loeb is calling for “combined solidarity” among the entertainment industry’s below-the-line workers as the possibility of a strike rises. “We are united in demanding more humane working conditions across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Hollywood Celebrities Rally Behind IATSE Strike Vote

A number of Hollywood celebrities have taken to social media this week to show solidarity with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees ahead of a strike vote. Talks between IATSE and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have broken down as the workers who support productions seek improvements on meal and rest periods, longer turnarounds between production days, and improved rates on streaming projects. While crew members share their support for a possible strike, actors including Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, Sarah Paulson and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher are among those who have all shared posts using the #IASolidarity.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
LABOR ISSUES
Star News Online

What could a strike by the film workers union mean for Wilmington's film industry?

Social media in Wilmington has been abuzz this past week with talk of a possible strike by the union of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. The union represents tens of thousands of behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in the U.S. and Canada, including grips, camera technicians, costumers and other jobs essential to film production. Many people who work in Wilmington's film industry belong to IATSE Local 491, which has offices here.
WILMINGTON, NC
cbslocal.com

Cinematographers’ Union Board Votes To Support Potential Hollywood Workers Strike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hollywood productions are another step closer to going dark as support grows for the behind-the-scenes entertainment workers who are threatening to go on strike. The International Cinematographers Guild Local 600’s executive board voted unanimously to support the strike authorization approved by IATSE, the union that represents...
LABOR ISSUES
Screendaily

IATSE strike authorisation vote could be days away

Leaders at International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) could hold a strike authorisation vote as early as October 1 according to reports. The body called for strike authorisation on Monday (September 20) after it reached an impasse in negotiations with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) which represents the studios including streaming giants Netflix and Amazon Studios.
LABOR ISSUES
spectrumnews1.com

Cinematographers vote to authorize strike

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The union representing cinematographers voted Sunday to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, officials said. The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild voted unanimously to support the nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote yes. "This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Where Things Stand On The Possible IATSE Strike In Hollywood

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive. Its members are hardly as famous as the A-list names in the Screen Actors Guild. But the union...
ENTERTAINMENT
San Bernardino County Sun

Kaiser workers to vote on strike authorization in Southern California

A union of 24,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other workers who say they’re understaffed and facing a revamped pay system that would fuel more shortages announced their bargaining team will vote next month to authorize a strike if needed. The Southern California nurses, pharmacists, rehab therapists, social workers, physician assistants,...
LABOR ISSUES
