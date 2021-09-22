CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know about small cell lung cancer surgery

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe treatment that someone with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) receives can significantly affect their outlook. The most effective SCLC treatments often involve surgery, but not all individuals with SCLC are eligible for surgical procedures. People with the option to undergo surgery have limited stage SCLC and receive their diagnosis...

Related
fox4now.com

Lung Cancer Is The Leading Cause Of Cancer Death In The U.S.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including approximately 236,000 new cases in the U.S. Roughly 50% of patients with the most common type of NSCLC, have at least one recognized driver mutation that is causing the...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

White Blood Cell Count and Cancer: What You Need To Know

Cancer is a condition where abnormal cells divide quickly, disrupting the function of organs and tissues in your body. Cancer in the bone marrow, the spongy part of your bones that produces white blood cells (WBCs), can reduce the number of WBCs, which are immune system cells that fight pathogens in your body. They can also be damaged by treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. As a result, you may have a low white blood cell count, which is also known as leukopenia.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What treatments are available for ovarian cancer?

Once a doctor diagnoses ovarian cancer, they need to determine if it has spread and, if it has, how far. This is known as staging. A cancer’s stage describes the amount of cancer present in the body, how severe the cancer is, and the best treatment methods. Doctors take tissue...
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Genomic origins of lung cancer in never smokers

Researchers identified three subtypes of lung cancers in people who never smoked. The results could help guide more precise lung cancer treatments. About two million people are diagnosed with lung cancer each year, making it the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. About one tenth to one quarter of all lung cancers occur in people who have never smoked. Yet most genomic studies of lung cancer have been done in cancers from people who smoked at some point in their lives. Thus, the genomic features of lung cancer in never smokers have been poorly understood.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Radiation or Surgery in Early Lung Cancer: Does It Make a Difference?

Long-term survival was equivalent for patients with early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whether treated with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) or surgery, according to updated results from a prospective study. In an analysis of an additional 80 patients with medically operable, stage IA NSCLC treated with SABR, the overall survival (OS)...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Classifying EGFR mutations by structure offers better way to match non-small cell lung cancer patients to treatments

Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have discovered that grouping epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations by structure and function provides an accurate framework to match patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) to the right drugs. The findings, published today in Nature, identify four subgroups of mutations and introduce a new strategy for testing tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), as well as instant clinical opportunities for approved targeted therapies.
CANCER
NIH Director's Blog

Adjuvant atezolizumab after adjuvant chemotherapy in resected stage IB-IIIA non-small-cell lung cancer (IMpower010): a randomised, multicentre, open-label, phase 3 trial

Background: Novel adjuvant strategies are needed to optimise outcomes after complete surgical resection in patients with early-stage non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC). We aimed to evaluate adjuvant atezolizumab versus best supportive care after adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy in these patients. Methods: IMpower010 was a randomised, multicentre, open-label, phase 3 study done at...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Antibody-drug conjugate shows impressive activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer with mutation in HER2 gene

More than half of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) bearing a mutation in the HER2 gene had their tumors stop growing or shrink for an extended time after treatment with a drug that hitches a chemotherapy agent to a highly targeted antibody, an international clinical trial led by investigators at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has found.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Cancer Vaccine May Boost Anti-EGFR Efficacy in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Adding a vaccine against epidermal growth factor (EGF) to an EGFR inhibitor led to a high response rate and durable activity in advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), a small pilot study showed. The treatment led to objective responses in 18 of 23 patients, and all but one patient...
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-region exome sequencing reveals the intratumoral heterogeneity of surgically resected small cell lung cancer

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) is a highly malignant tumor which is eventually refractory to any treatment. Intratumoral heterogeneity (ITH) may contribute to treatment failure. However, the extent of ITH in SCLC is still largely unknown. Here, we subject 120 tumor samples from 40 stage I-III SCLC patients to multi-regional whole-exome sequencing. The most common mutant genes are TP53 (88%) and RB1 (72%). We observe a medium level of mutational heterogeneity (0.30, range 0.0~0.98) and tumor mutational burden (TMB, 10.2 mutations/Mb, range 1.1~51.7). Our SCLC samples also exhibit somatic copy number variation (CNV) across all patients, with an average CNV ITH of 0.49 (range 0.02~0.99). In terms of mutation distribution, ITH, TMB, mutation clusters, and gene signatures, patients with combined SCLC behave roughly the same way as patients with pure SCLC. This condition also exists in smoking patients and patients with EGFR mutations. A higher TMB per cluster is associated with better disease-free survival while single-nucleotide variant ITH is linked to worse overall survival, and therefore these features may be used as prognostic biomarkers for SCLC. Together, these findings demonstrate the intratumoral genetic heterogeneity of surgically resected SCLC and provide insights into resistance to treatment.
CANCER
mskcc.org

International Clinical Trial Delivers Promising Results of HER2-Targeted Therapy for Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

New data from researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) and featured at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 highlights a promising new treatment for individuals with HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The phase II multicenter, international DESTINY-Lung01 trial found that trastuzumab deruxtecan, a HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, in patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC demonstrated robust and durable anticancer activity. Trial findings were presented during the virtual ESMO Congress 2021 meeting on September 18 by MSK’s Bob Li, MD, PhD, MPH, first author and principal investigator; Physician Ambassador to China and Asia-Pacific; and Chief Scientific Officer, MSK Direct.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment Landscape

This article explores the treatment options for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, including recent approvals of combination regimens, and considers treatment consequences that can lead to further complications. Small-Cell Lung Cancer. Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) is the most aggressive type of lung cancer, characterized by a rapid doubling time.1 This...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Another Possible Option for HER2-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

More than half of patients with treatment-refractory HER2-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) responded to an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate, data from a preliminary trial showed. Fifty of 91 patients responded to trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) and another 34 patients had stable disease, resulting in a disease control rate exceeding 90%. Responses...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Immunotherapy for Lung Cancer

Immunotherapy can be used to teach the body’s immune system to recognize and fight some forms of lung cancer cells. This means the body will be fighting cancer with its natural defenses, in contrast to treatments like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which destroy cells. Whether immunotherapy for lung cancer will...
CANCER
wjhl.com

New Cancer Treatment for Lung Cancer

(WJHL) For cancer patients who grapple with one particular form of lung cancer, they haven’t had a targeted treatment to help fight it… until now. Alex Davis has more on the new breakthrough drug and the biomarker test that will help you get it. For more information visit www.lumakras.com.
CANCER
Health

9 Lymphoma Symptoms to Watch For, According to Cancer Doctors

The signs are often vague and non-specific, so never assume you have this type of cancer based on symptoms alone. Many types of cancer don't cause any noticeable symptoms, at least not in the earliest stages. That's often the case for people with lymphoma, provided they have the low-grade (slow-growing) variety.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Durvalumab, Novel Immunotherapies Improve Clinical Outcomes in Unresectable, Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Durvalumab in combination with oleclumab reduced the risk of non-small cell lung cancer disease progression or death by 56%, whereas patients receiving durvalumab and monalizumab had a 35% reduction. A phase 2 trial found that durvalumab (Imfinzi; AstraZeneca) in combination with oleclumab, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, or monalizumab, an anti-NKG2A...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case Presentation: A 57-Year-Old Woman With Ovarian Cancer

Lyndsay Willmott, MD, presents the case of a 57-year-old woman with ovarian cancer. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: We’d like to discuss a patient who’s presenting with classic symptoms of ovarian cancer. This is a 57-year-old woman who presented with progressive abdominal discomfort and bloating, as well as early satiety, new onset constipation, and unintentional weight loss. Her past medical history is significant for hypertension, but this has been controlled with medications. She also has a history of osteoarthritis. She comes in for her visit and physical exam reveals some right lower-quadrant tenderness. She is healthy with a performance status of 1.
CANCER
advisory.com

Nearly twice as many patients are now eligible for lung cancer screenings—here is what you need to know

In March 2021, the US Preventive Services Taskforce (USPSTF) approved highly anticipated revisions to lung cancer screening recommendations. This is the first update since 2013 when the Task Force initially recommended annual low dose computed tomography (LDCT) lung cancer screening exams for high-risk patients. The new guidelines nearly double the number of Americans eligible for the lung cancer screening. In particularly good news, the most dramatic increases are among populations with the highest lung cancer mortality and/or those at the highest risk for lung cancer at younger ages, that is, female, Black, and Hispanic patients.
CANCER

