One child dead and another 3 injured after gunfire erupts at west Louisville bus stop

By Mollie Mansfield
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

ONE child is dead and another three were injured in a drive-by shooting while they were waiting at a bus stop this morning.

Two of the injured children were shot, while the third was hurt but not by gunshots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CenQA_0c4Ij4so00
The shooting took place at a bus stop Credit: WDRB

The incident was initially reported at 6.20am, but was later confirmed at 8am.

A teenage boy was pronounced dead in the hospital, while another is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a children's hospital.

A "juvenile" female was treated for minor injuries on the scene. The third child that was injured declined medical treatment, cops said.

The youngsters were waiting to be picked up to go to Eastern High School, cops said.

One neighbor told the journalist: "I had to hold the wound of a little boy and tell him he was going to be OK."

Cops confirmed that the deceased student attended a Jefferson County Public School.

Officers are now asking neighbors to check security cameras for any information on the early morning shooting.

