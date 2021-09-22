CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Winning $412,500 Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At CT Convenience Store

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JvuoY_0c4Iizhp00

A lucky area resident cashed in a winning $412,500 state lottery ticket that was sold at a Connecticut convenience store.

On Friday, Sept. 17, in New Haven County, a Wallingford resident cashed in a "CHROME" scratcher that was sold at the Corner Shoppe on Church Street in Wallingford.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Wallingford resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

  • On Monday, Sept. 20, Town of Fairfield resident Keith Walker won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk;
  • On Monday, Sept. 20, Seymour resident Laura Giovanetti won $138,199 playing "$5 MONEY VAULT PROGRESSIVE" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour.

"When I bought my ticket I saw the jackpot drop back down to $5,000, so I knew somebody had just won," Givonaetti said. "When I scanned my ticket in the ticket checker, I realized that somebody was me!"

  • On Monday, Sept. 20, Collinsville resident Eva Gyurik won $50,000 playing "Scavenger Hunt Special Edition" on a ticket sold at Unionville Grocery;
  • On Monday, Sept. 20, Litchfield resident Damon Bultron won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Reeha in Litchfield;
  • On Monday, Sept. 20, Waterbury resident Junior Rafael Minier Lora won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Royal Mart Inc. in Waterbury;
  • On Monday, Sept. 20, Thompson resident Richard Minarik won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk;
  • On Friday, Sept. 17, a winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" ticket was sold at the Manchester Xtra Mart in Manchester;
  • On Friday, Sept. 17, Naugatuck resident Hilary Lea won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Bloomfield;
  • On Friday, Sept. 17, Bridgeport resident Abraham Jerome Ellis won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport;
  • On Thursday, Sept. 16, Weatogue resident Linda McCorison won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Simsbury Mobil in Weatogue;
  • On Thursday, Sept. 16, Danbury resident Margie McCrea won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Octane Mart in Danbury;
  • On Thursday, Sept. 16, West Haven resident Chantelle Walls won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at Park Liquor Store in West Haven;
  • On Thursday, Sept. 16, Stamford resident Antonio Rivera won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at Wash Works in Stamford.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Holly Marie Gilbert
5d ago

Congratulations to the winners you have been blessed for the rest of your life but some stuff on here is unsafe for the winners The Lottery puts there name and some information on the winners is made public there names where they bought the tickets the towns where they are from this just make people that do robberies and home invasions and kidnapping easier to find these people I am just saying becareful on what you post you could save someone life by not putting as much information in public news

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

35 Hallocks Run, Somers, NY 10589

SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 35 Hallocks Run in Somers is listed at $929,000. Check out the details of this listing: Type: Property MLS ID: H6143598 0.48 acres Built in 1999 4 Bedroom…
SOMERS, NY
Daily Voice

SUV Slams Into Second Floor Of Connecticut Home

An SUV ended up inside the second story of a Connecticut home after the driver crashed into the residence.The crash took place in New London County around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, in Norwich, said the Great Plain Volunteer Fire Department.The department said when it arrived on the scene they …
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Haven County, CT
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Wallingford, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
City
Litchfield, CT
City
Danbury, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Manchester, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Collinsville, CT
New Haven County, CT
Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
Daily Voice

One Killed, Two Injured In Fairfield County Crash

A Fairfield County man was killed and two others injured during an early morning crash.The crash took place around 1:40 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 on Danbury Road near the intersection of Route 35 in Ridgefield.According to Captain Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police Department, said Nicholas Vega, …
Daily Voice

Where NJ's $1 Million Powerball Ticket Was Sold

A New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Camden County.The Powerball ticket for the Saturday, Sept. 25 drawing was sold at Shop & Go on Johnson Road in Turnersville.The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn: 22, 23, 37, 62, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 19.In…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
134K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy