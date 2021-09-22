Winning $412,500 Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At CT Convenience Store

A lucky area resident cashed in a winning $412,500 state lottery ticket that was sold at a Connecticut convenience store.

On Friday, Sept. 17, in New Haven County, a Wallingford resident cashed in a "CHROME" scratcher that was sold at the Corner Shoppe on Church Street in Wallingford.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

The Wallingford resident wasn't the only one feeling lucky; other recent winners of prizes topping $10,000, according to CT Lotto include:

On Monday, Sept. 20, Town of Fairfield resident Keith Walker won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk; On Monday, Sept. 20, Seymour resident Laura Giovanetti won $138,199 playing "$5 MONEY VAULT PROGRESSIVE" on a ticket sold at Shop Smart in Seymour.

"When I bought my ticket I saw the jackpot drop back down to $5,000, so I knew somebody had just won," Givonaetti said. "When I scanned my ticket in the ticket checker, I realized that somebody was me!"

On Monday, Sept. 20, Collinsville resident Eva Gyurik won $50,000 playing "Scavenger Hunt Special Edition" on a ticket sold at Unionville Grocery;

won $50,000 playing "Scavenger Hunt Special Edition" on a ticket sold at Unionville Grocery; On Monday, Sept. 20, Litchfield resident Damon Bultron won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Reeha in Litchfield;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Reeha in Litchfield; On Monday, Sept. 20, Waterbury resident Junior Rafael Minier Lora won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Royal Mart Inc. in Waterbury;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at Royal Mart Inc. in Waterbury; On Monday, Sept. 20, Thompson resident Richard Minarik won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk;

won $10,000 playing "20X Cash 6th Edition" on a ticket sold at Norwalk News and Smokes in Norwalk; On Friday, Sept. 17, a winning $10,000 "10X Cash 15th Edition" ticket was sold at the Manchester Xtra Mart in Manchester;

in Manchester; On Friday, Sept. 17, Naugatuck resident Hilary Lea won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Bloomfield;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Cumberland Farms in Bloomfield; On Friday, Sept. 17, Bridgeport resident Abraham Jerome Ellis won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport;

won $20,000 playing "20X Cash 7th Edition" on a ticket sold at Uptown News & Variety in Bridgeport; On Thursday, Sept. 16, Weatogue resident Linda McCorison won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Simsbury Mobil in Weatogue;

won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at Simsbury Mobil in Weatogue; On Thursday, Sept. 16, Danbury resident Margie McCrea won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Octane Mart in Danbury;

won $10,000 playing "$100,000 Cashword 11" on a ticket sold at the Octane Mart in Danbury; On Thursday, Sept. 16, West Haven resident Chantelle Walls won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at Park Liquor Store in West Haven;

won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at Park Liquor Store in West Haven; On Thursday, Sept. 16, Stamford resident Antonio Rivera won $50,000 playing "POWERBALL" on a ticket sold at Wash Works in Stamford.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

