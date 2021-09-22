CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua conditioned for 15 ROUNDS ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight and will ‘shock everybody’, says sparring partner

By Jack Figg
 5 days ago

ANTHONY JOSHUA has conditioned himself for 15 ROUNDS against Oleksandr Usyk - but is backed to get the job done with fuel still in the tank.

Joshua, as always, has been drawing up a masterplan in Team GB's Sheffield HQ with a squad of coaches and training partners.

German Shokran Parwani with Anthony Joshua Credit: Instagram @shokranparwani
Shokran Parwani has been sparring Anthony Joshua Credit: Instagram @shokranparwani

Among those drafted in for southpaw sparring is German Shokran Parwani, a 16-1 cruiserweight.

Parwani, 29, has been left in awe of Joshua, 31, and warned the results on fight night against Usyk, 34, will be shocking to see.

He told SunSport: "AJ is conditioned for 15 rounds, he's sparred six guys, different attributes, different styles, different techniques.

"He sparred them all really great, with lots of calmness and everything he does is practising and everything he does in the camp, he'll do in the ring.

"It's nothing new for him and I think he will stop him and really shock everybody.

"Because everybody will be shocked how great AJ is because he's a fantastic boxer and he has a great mindset."

Parwani is an experienced Usyk replica, having helped out Derek Chisora, 37, before the British veteran was beaten by the Ukrainian last year.

He was also in camp with Lawrence Okolie, 28, in March before the 2016 Olympian knocked out Krzysztof Glowacki, 35, to win the WBO cruiserweight title.

It caught the attention of Joshua, who welcomed Parwani into his set up with open arms and was never shy of handing out tricks of the trade.

Parwani revealed: "The camp was really great, such a humble guy, a normal guy from the street.

"He's a great champion with great attributes not only inside the ring but outside the ring too.

"I'm happy to be here as part of the camp, as part of the team because I learned a lot from AJ, inside the ring and outside the ring."

Parwani in particular was blown away by AJ's footwork and composure in the ring as well as learning even when class was dismissed.

He said: "Inside of the ring I was very surprised. He's very calm, has really, really a lot of calmness in the ring and you feel how calm he is.

"He knows what he's doing, his footwork is great and he has such speed for a heavyweight, it's unbelievable.

"He's thinking about everything and he practises a lot, he's a very dedicated guy.

"Even after training he wants to learn more and that impressed me because I want to be world champion in the future too and that's my goal in boxing.

"Train with the best and to one day be the best. It was a great experience for my future."

Anthony Joshua ahead of his fight with Oleksnadr Usyk Credit: Alamy
Oleksnadr Usyk training at the open workout Credit: Alamy

#Boxing#Sparring#Combat#Team Gb#Sheffield Hq#German#Sunsport#British#Ukrainian#Olympian#Wbo
