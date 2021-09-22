Jake Gyllenhaal backtracks on his comments about not bathing regularly: ‘I was being sarcastic’

The Gyllenhaal siblings are on a roll. One of Hollywood’s most known brother and sister tandems, Maggie and Jake, have been making headlines the past couple of weeks, as their upcoming projects celebrated wins of their own. The older of the two siblings, Maggie, recently bagged the award for Best Screenplay in the recently concluded 78th Venice International Film Festival for her upcoming psychological drama film, The Lost Daughter, which is coincidentally also the actress’ directorial debut. What a way to commemorate this experience. On the other hand, Maggie’s younger brother, Jake, has also been creating buzz for his upcoming film, The Guilty, which also had its world premiere in the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival last September 11, 2021. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the two, it’s that they there is practically nothing they can’t do, and that there is no slowing down the dynamic duo anytime soon.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO