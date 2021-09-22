CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes’ brother dumps water on heckling Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes certainly didn't enjoy the result of Sunday's night contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jackson Mahomes was filmed leaving his suite at M&T Bank Stadium after Kansas City lost to Baltimore 36-35 — the Chiefs' first September loss for during Mahomes' run as starter — when Ravens fans recognized him and began to heckle him,  with some fans screaming, "I’m so sorry for you!" and "Let’s go!"

Mahomes then walked toward the fans, opened a bottled water and poured it on the fans.

On Twitter, Jackson Mahomes had a simple comment when the video was posted. " They were thirsty ."

Patrick Mahomes went 24 for 31 for 343 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the loss.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Mahomes’ brother dumps water on heckling Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

