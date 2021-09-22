CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Over $48 Million Worth of Teradyne Stock

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBD5h_0c4IifIX00 One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 415,000 shares of Teradyne Inc. ( NASDAQ: TER ), as the price of this ETF bounced back slightly on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.

It was ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) that sold 417.933 shares of Teradyne. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $48.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 31% in the past 12 months.

Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Tuesday :

Fund Ticker Name Shares
ARKF 9923HK YEAHKA 132,000
ARKG NVS NOVARTIS 94,000
ARKG SMFR SEMA4 236,370
ARKG CDXS CODEXIS 16,133
ARKG CLLS CELLECTIS 4,696
ARKG CRBU CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES 275,182
ARKK PRLB PROTO LABS 38,881
ARKK NTDOY NINTENDO 90,600
ARKK IRDM IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS 221,000
ARKK TER TERADYNE 417,933
ARKQ NXPI NXP SEMICONDUCTORS 52,123
ARKQ SNPS SYNOPSYS 4,219
ARKW SE SEA 52,864
ARKW SHOP SHOPIFY 7,531
ARKW SQ SQUARE 21,827
ARKX NVDA NVIDIA 6,000


Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Hedge Funds Dump Stocks: Move to These 5 Big Dividend Winners Now

