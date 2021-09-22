Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells Over $48 Million Worth of Teradyne Stock
One ARK Invest exchange-traded fund run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge sale on Tuesday. This fund sold over 415,000 shares of Teradyne Inc. ( NASDAQ: TER ), as the price of this ETF bounced back slightly on the day. Note that this stock is still up handily in the past year.
It was ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) that sold 417.933 shares of Teradyne. At Tuesday’s closing price, this would have valued this sale at $48.5 million. Even though this is a small fraction of the total holdings, every little bit counts. The fund is up over 31% in the past 12 months.
Check out all of ARK Invest’s Sells for Tuesday :
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|9923HK
|YEAHKA
|132,000
|ARKG
|NVS
|NOVARTIS
|94,000
|ARKG
|SMFR
|SEMA4
|236,370
|ARKG
|CDXS
|CODEXIS
|16,133
|ARKG
|CLLS
|CELLECTIS
|4,696
|ARKG
|CRBU
|CARIBOU BIOSCIENCES
|275,182
|ARKK
|PRLB
|PROTO LABS
|38,881
|ARKK
|NTDOY
|NINTENDO
|90,600
|ARKK
|IRDM
|IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS
|221,000
|ARKK
|TER
|TERADYNE
|417,933
|ARKQ
|NXPI
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
|52,123
|ARKQ
|SNPS
|SYNOPSYS
|4,219
|ARKW
|SE
|SEA
|52,864
|ARKW
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY
|7,531
|ARKW
|SQ
|SQUARE
|21,827
|ARKX
|NVDA
|NVIDIA
|6,000
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
