New Survey Reveals Majority Of New Yorkers Misinformed About Their Fertility Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced results from its State of Fertility survey of 1,000 residents in New York, ages 25-44, concerning gaps of knowledge regarding fertility and reproductive health among this age group. According to the study, which aims to shed light on local residents' understanding and knowledge of their fertility health, approximately 61% of New York City-area adults admit to feeling "uninformed," "clueless" or only "somewhat knowledgeable" about their fertility health. The poll also revealed that a majority (87%) of residents mistakenly believe stress has a negative effect on fertility, and 64% of respondents are under the impression that taking birth control pills can cause infertility.

According to Dr. Brian Levine, founding partner and practice director at CCRM Fertility New York, these misunderstandings demonstrate a prevalent lack of knowledge around fertility health among New Yorkers of reproductive age. In fact, Dr. Levine and CCRM Fertility experts say the local statistics point to a larger issue: more needs to be done to educate and support individuals on their fertility journeys.

"Our local findings demonstrate that, while people in New York are very open to discussing their fertility with their friends and loved ones, these circles are inadvertently perpetuating myths and mistruths that can deter them from pursuing assistance when they should," shared Dr. Levine. "In these cases, often the first step to starting a family begins with clinically accurate information."

In addition to onsite, personal consultations, CCRM Fertility New York offers informative and easy-to-use resources, such as CCRM TV fertility education videos, in which the leading fertility experts address some of the most common questions about fertility.

More findings from the State of Fertility survey include:

  • 52% are concerned about their fertility
  • More than one third (38%) of New York residents have struggled with infertility, including 32% that have tried fertility treatments
  • 58% of people surveyed would consider fertility treatment to have a baby, and that figure jumps to 64% among LGBTQ+ respondents
  • 69% know someone who is currently struggling or has struggled with infertility when trying to conceive
  • 76% of New Yorkers believe people should talk more openly about fertility
  • In fact, 81% are comfortable talking about fertility
  • Nearly one-third of respondents have experienced (or their partner has) a miscarriage
  • 63% of respondents would feel "comfortable" or "somewhat comfortable" asking their parents to help cover the cost of fertility treatment
  • Nearly one third (32%) of New York residents have experienced secondary fertility
  • 57% would consider surrogacy or a gestational carrier to have a child

If you are under 35 and have been trying to conceive without success for a year, or are 35 or older and have been trying to conceive for six months without success, CCRM Fertility encourages you to consult with a fertility specialist at (212) 290-8100 or visit www.ccrmivf.com. CCRM Fertility New York is located at 810 7th Avenue, 21st Floor in New York.

About CCRM Fertility  Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 27 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit  www.ccrmivf.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-survey-reveals-majority-of-new-yorkers-misinformed-about-their-fertility-health-301382102.html

SOURCE CCRM

