New Survey Reveals Majority Of New Yorkers Misinformed About Their Fertility Health

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, today announced results from its State of Fertility survey of 1,000 residents in New York, ages 25-44, concerning gaps of knowledge regarding fertility and reproductive health among this age group. According to the study, which aims to shed light on local residents' understanding and knowledge of their fertility health, approximately 61% of New York City-area adults admit to feeling "uninformed," "clueless" or only "somewhat knowledgeable" about their fertility health. The poll also revealed that a majority (87%) of residents mistakenly believe stress has a negative effect on fertility, and 64% of respondents are under the impression that taking birth control pills can cause infertility.

According to Dr. Brian Levine, founding partner and practice director at CCRM Fertility New York, these misunderstandings demonstrate a prevalent lack of knowledge around fertility health among New Yorkers of reproductive age. In fact, Dr. Levine and CCRM Fertility experts say the local statistics point to a larger issue: more needs to be done to educate and support individuals on their fertility journeys.

"Our local findings demonstrate that, while people in New York are very open to discussing their fertility with their friends and loved ones, these circles are inadvertently perpetuating myths and mistruths that can deter them from pursuing assistance when they should," shared Dr. Levine. "In these cases, often the first step to starting a family begins with clinically accurate information."

In addition to onsite, personal consultations, CCRM Fertility New York offers informative and easy-to-use resources, such as CCRM TV fertility education videos, in which the leading fertility experts address some of the most common questions about fertility.

More findings from the State of Fertility survey include:

52% are concerned about their fertility

More than one third (38%) of New York residents have struggled with infertility, including 32% that have tried fertility treatments

58% of people surveyed would consider fertility treatment to have a baby, and that figure jumps to 64% among LGBTQ+ respondents

69% know someone who is currently struggling or has struggled with infertility when trying to conceive

76% of New Yorkers believe people should talk more openly about fertility

In fact, 81% are comfortable talking about fertility

Nearly one-third of respondents have experienced (or their partner has) a miscarriage

63% of respondents would feel "comfortable" or "somewhat comfortable" asking their parents to help cover the cost of fertility treatment

Nearly one third (32%) of New York residents have experienced secondary fertility

57% would consider surrogacy or a gestational carrier to have a child

