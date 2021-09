Critical infrastructure is in serious trouble as industrial control systems (ICS) have come under attack from ransomware. These attacks can cause real-world service interruptions and cost millions of dollars. ICS security is particularly challenging because operational technology (OT) is frequently isolated from information technology (IT) on so-called air-gapped networks or demilitarized zones (DMZ). In theory, this network isolation is supposed to protect OT and ICS, but in practice, it makes management much more complex. It is crucial for organizations to implement compensating controls to ensure that the process of maintaining and upgrading OT and ICS does not introduce new sources of risk.

