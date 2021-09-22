Chasys Draw IES 5.08.01
Chasys Draw IES is a suite of applications including a layer-based image editor with animation, icon editing support and super-resolution via image stacking (Chasys Draw IES Artist), a multi-threaded image file converter (Chasys Draw IES Converter), a fast image viewer (Chasys Draw IES Viewer) and a RAW camera file processor (Chasys Draw IES raw-Photo). The whole suite is UAC aware and is designed to take advantage of multi-core processors, touch-screens and pen-input devices.www.neowin.net
