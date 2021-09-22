Cardinals' Week 3 depth chart has three small changes

The Arizona Cardinals released their Week 3 depth chart on Tuesday as they get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road this Sunday. There were only three minor changes made.

One change was simply the addition of receiver Antoine Wesley to it. Wesley had been on the COVID reserve the last two weeks. Now he is back on the active roster and is listed as the backup to DeAndre Hopkins at the ‘X’ receiver position.

There are two other changes related to rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore.

Previously, running back Eno Benjamin and Moore were listed as possible starting kick returners. It was listed in previous weeks as Benjamin or Moore as the starter.

After Benjamin has been inactive each of the first two games of the year, this week’s depth chart reflects that Moore is the starting returner and Benjamin is his backup.

Moore also replaces receiver Christian Kirk as the starting punt returner. Kirk is now listed behind Moore. Kirk has not returned punts so far this season.

Moore has returned two kickoffs so far this season, averaging 21.5 yards per return. He has returned five punts for 43 yards, an average of 8.6 yards.

