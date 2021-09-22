CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Rain Therapeutics To Present At The Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), ("Rain"), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually September 27-30, 2021.

Additional details can be found below:

Date: Thursday, September 30, 2021 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company's website ( click here)

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the " Events & Presentations" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors' underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain's lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media ContactJordyn TemperatoLifeSci Communications+1.646.876.5196jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

MINDCURE To Present At The Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually on September 29-30, 2021. Investors can register for the conference here .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Can-Fite CEO To Join Benzinga Medical Cannabis Panel And Deliver Company Presentation At Healthcare Small Cap Conference On September 29, 2021

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the Company's CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 29, 2021 and will join a panel discussion regarding medical cannabis. Details are below:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Protolabs To Present At Upcoming William Blair Virtual Investor Conference

Protolabs (NYSE: PRLB), the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will present at William Blair's Annual "What's Next for Industrials?" Conference on Friday, Sept. Protolabs (PRLB) - Get Proto Labs, Inc. Report, the world's leading provider of digital manufacturing services, today announced that it will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapeutics#Global Healthcare#Cantor Fitzgerald#Cancer Cells#Rain Therapeutics Inc#Contactjordyn
TheStreet

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX) - Get Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Report a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Dwight Egan, CEO, Brian Brown, CFO, and Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fulcrum Therapeutics™ Announces Multiple Presentations During The Virtual Congress of The World Muscle Society

- Presentations highlight progress in the development of losmapimod for FSHD - CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced it will present multiple posters and presentations on losmapimod for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) during the Virtual Congress of the World Muscle Society. These results highlight progress made in the development of losmapimod for the treatment of FSHD as well as imaging modalities for the management of FSHD.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
TheStreet

Relmada Therapeutics To Present At Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences And MedTech Summit

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) - Get Relmada Therapeutics Inc Report, a late-stage biotechnology company addressing diseases of the central nervous system (CNS), today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will present at the annual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit, on September 21, 2021, at 12:25 pm ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

UDR To Participate In Bank Of America Securities 2021 Virtual Global Real Estate Conference

UDR, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference being held virtually on September 21-23, 2021. The UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
TheStreet

Tidewater To Present At The Pareto Securities' 28th Energy Virtual Conference

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) - Get Tidewater Inc Report ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced today that Quintin V. Kneen, President, CEO and Director will present at Pareto Securities' 28 th Energy Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 3:40 a.m. Central Time (4:40 a.m. Eastern Time). Upon completion of the presentation, the Company will file a Form 8-K with the SEC that will include a copy of the slides presented, as well as have the presentation available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.tdw.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Onion Global Presented At The TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Onion Global Limited ("Onion Global", the "Group" or the "Company") (OG) , a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world's fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that it presented at the TradeUP Autumn E-Commerce Investment Conference on September 15, 2021.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Matinas BioPharma Announces Webcast Of Presentation At The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, presented a Company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually September 13-15, 2021. A webcast of the Company's presentation...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Oportun To Participate In The Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation ("Oportun" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRT), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer Raul Vazquez will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Barclays Global Virtual Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The fireside chat will be available via webcast and will begin at 2:45 PM Eastern Time.
SAN CARLOS, CA
TheStreet

Silverback Therapeutics To Present Data From Its Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial Of SBT6050 At The European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Virtual Congress

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBTX) ("Silverback"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary ImmunoTAC technology platform to develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases, today announced that interim data from the dose-escalation portion of its Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating SBT6050 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing or amplified solid tumors will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Congress from September 16-21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Cree, Inc. To Participate In The Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference

Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that Cengiz Balkas, senior vice president and general manager of materials, and Tyler Gronbach, vice president of investor relations, will present virtually at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 9:40AM ET.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Watsco To Present At The Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (WSO) - Get Watsco, Inc. Report announced today that Barry Logan, Executive Vice President, is scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley 2021 Virtual Laguna Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). Internet users can listen to a live webcast of the presentation at the Investor Relations section of Watsco's website at http://www.watsco.com.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Universal Electronics Inc. To Present At The Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (UEIC) - Get Universal Electronics Inc. Report, the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Chairman and CEO Paul Arling and CFO Bryan Hackworth are scheduled to attend the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small Cap Conference Wednesday, September 22 and Thursday, September 23, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

XpresSpa Group Announces Participation At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021 (Virtual Conference)

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The Company will also be hosting meetings with institutional investors. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering new, rosy predictions about the pandemic's end

Top brass at Moderna and AstraZeneca have recently offered rosy predictions about what's in store for the coronavirus. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated," Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, told the Swiss newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Reuters reported Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy