CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bit2Me Closes Its ICO With A Total Of €20 Million Raised In Record Time

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MADRID, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit2Me , the Spanish company that offers technological financial services based on cryptocurrencies, has closed the third phase of its ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in just 38 seconds, raising a total of €17.5 million in less than three minutes between the 3 public sale phases that took place throughout September.

This is a historic milestone, as it is the first time a company issues a utility token that allows customers, users, and the community to have advantages in the company's services and governance, as well as liquidity in the market at any time.

The first phase of the ICO closed in 59 seconds (€5 million), the second in 47 seconds (€7.5 million), and the third and last in 38 seconds (€5 million). If we add to these figures the €2.5 million raised in the previous private sale that took place at the beginning of last August, the result is that Bit2Me has reached a total of €20 million, setting a historical precedent in the history of the cryptocurrency industry in Spain and consolidating Bit2Me as one of the leaders in the sector. This has been possible through the B2M utility token, developed entirely by the Spanish platform.

"We have received great interest in buying B2M tokens in the different phases of the ICO. But this journey has just begun; as of November 1, our tokens will be available for purchase, like any other cryptocurrency, on Bit2Me, Bittrex, and increasingly on more platforms. The success of B2M marks a before and after in the Spanish crypto ecosystem", explains Abel Peña, Chief Revenue Officer at Bit2Me.

Those who have opted to acquire B2M tokens will enjoy different benefits, such as discounts of up to 90% on fees, better conditions in the various services associated with the platform, and, as mentioned above, governance over the company in certain aspects.

New Era for the Spanish Crypto Industry

This is the biggest ICO ever launched in Spain, in which the incorporation of top-tier talent has been key to its success. That is the case of Baldomero Falcones, formerly worldwide chairman of Mastercard—between 2002 and 2006—and CEO of FCC, who has been working now for some weeks as Senior Advisor for Bit2Me. Another of the renowned additions to the team has been that of Zeeshan Feroz, former CEO of Coinbase in Europe and the UK, who has accompanied the Spanish platform throughout the entire ICO process. In addition, Rodolfo Carpintier, the entrepreneur and father of the Internet in Spain, is also working side by side with Leif Ferreira, CEO and founder of the company.

Bit2Me has recently launched a new street advertising campaign to celebrate the success of its ICO. The Spanish platform has installed billboards in different neuralgic points of Madrid: Puerta del Sol, Gran Vía, Plaza de España, Plaza de Colón, Paseo de Recoletos, Plaza de Castilla and Cuatro Caminos. As icing on the cake, Bit2Me has deployed a giant canvas in one of the best known and busiest places in the Spanish capital, the Puerta del Sol, with the following message: "Bitcoin: Welcome to the Independent Republic of Your Money". This campaign is in addition to other street advertising campaigns that the company has promoted to raise awareness of Bitcoin technology in places such as Italy ( Milan), Portugal ( Lisbon) and Andorra.

About Bit2Me

Bit2Me is an industry-leading company in the cryptocurrency sector in Spain. Its suite of services includes more than 20 solutions to buy, sell and manage virtual currencies and euros from a single place, safely and easily. The company, which has private, professional, and corporate clients in more than 100 countries, has managed operations worth more than €1 billion since its inception in 2015. In January this year, FORBES magazine selected Bit2Me as one of the companies in Spain that will drive change in 2021. Since its creation in 2015, the company has received numerous awards in the financial sector such as ' Winners of the World', in the international competition sponsored by Visa; ' Best Spanish startup 2015', by CaixaBank; and ' Best Business Model', awarded by Deloitte; and has been invited by the European Commission to present and discuss Blockchain and Bitcoin technology on multiple occasions.

One of Bit2Me's first initiatives was the launch of Bit2Me Academy, which trains more than 1.7 million students every year. Bit2Me Academy is currently the largest cryptocurrency training portal in Spanish, with more than 400 free articles, certified courses, and videos for those interested in learning about the birth, operation and evolution of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632081/Bit2Me_Token.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632082/Bit2Me_Token2.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624788/B2M_TOKEN_ICO_BIT2ME_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit2me-closes-its-ico-with-a-total-of-20-million-raised-in-record-time-301382733.html

SOURCE Bit2Me

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Bit2Me Raises $23.9M in Minutes Securing the Future of Spain’s Fastest Growing Exchange

Bit2Me, Spain’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has raised $20.9 million (20M EUR) following record-breaking public token sales involving its newly-launched Ethereum-based token, B2M. The amount was raised in three separate rounds, each of which saw sub-minute sellouts, as well as a result of interest from private networks and partners. Indeed, as token sales go, B2M is a contender for both the quickest exchange-token sale, and for the largest amount raised in under a minute.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Sunday raises $100 million for its fast restaurant checkout flow

I already wrote a lengthy profile of Sunday when it announced its $24 million seed round back in April. I encourage you to read it in case you want to learn more about the company. Sunday was founded by Victor Lugger, Tigrane Seydoux and Christine de Wendel. The first two...
RESTAURANTS
newsbrig.com

Sorare raises $680 million for its fantasy sports NFT game

Sorare has built a fantasty football (soccer) platform based on NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. Each digital card is registered as a unique token on the Ethereum blockchain. Players can buy and sell cards from other players. Transactions are all recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. What makes Sorare unique is that...
GAMBLING
NBC San Diego

Uber Shares Close Up More Than 11% as Ride-Hailing Company Raises Its Outlook

The ride-hailing company said in an SEC filing it now expects to report $22.8 billion to $23.2 billion in gross bookings for this quarter. "They say that crisis breeds opportunity and that's certainly been true of Uber during the last 18 months," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the filing. Uber...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ico#Europe#Spanish#Cryptocurrencies#Bittrex#B2m Marks#New Era#Mastercard#Fcc#Paseo De Recoletos#The Puerta Del Sol#Forbes#Visa#Caixabank#The European Commission#Blockchain#Bit2me Academy
Silicon Republic

Sorare raises record $680m to fund its NFT fantasy football game

The Paris-based start-up will use the SoftBank-led funding to make new hires, partner with new football leagues and expand into new sports. French gaming start-up Sorare has raised a record $680m in Series B funding led by SoftBank. The NFT-based fantasy football game that raised $50m in its Series A...
GAMBLING
cryptopotato.com

Venture Firm Raises $350 Million to Double Down on Its Cryptocurrency Involvement

The US venture capital firm – Jump Capital – closed its largest fundraise to get involved deeper into the cryptocurrency space. Jump Capital – a Chigaco-based venture capital firm – decided to expand its cryptocurrency engagement by closing its latest fund at $350 million. The company has made 30 investments in the digital asset space in 2021 alone.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Portugal
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

UK job vacancies top one million for first time on record

The number of job vacancies in the UK has topped 1 million for the first time on record, according to new figures.There were an estimated 1,034,000 vacancies between June and August this year, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show.This is the highest number since records began two decades ago, and 249,000 above the pre-pandemic January to March 2020 level.Meanwhile, worker numbers have also rebounded to pre-pandemic levels after the biggest jump in employment since 2014.The ONS said the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 241,000 between July and August to move 1,000 above levels before the coronavirus...
ECONOMY
pcinvasion.com

Splitgate developer raises $100 million in funding to pursue its ambitions

Ian Proulx, the CEO of 1047 Games, took to Twitter earlier today to reveal that the Splitgate developer has managed to raise $100 million in funding for the continued development of the arena shooter. The announcement comes off the back of a lot of speculation that the company might be sold to one of the big studios. Proulx seemed very pleased to relay to fans that the funding ensures that 1047 Games remains an independent, community first game studio.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

FloBiz raises $31 million to scale its neobank for small businesses in India

Sequoia Capital India and Think Investments co-led the 18-month-old startup’s Series B financing round. Existing investors Elevation Capital and Beenext also participated in the round, which brings FloBiz‘s all-time raise to more than $41 million. The startup’s marquee offering — called myBillBook — helps small- and medium-sized businesses digitize their...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

PSEG boosts dividend, sets $500 million stock buyback

PSEG said Monday it'll increase its annual dividend by 12 cents a share to $2.16 per share beginning in the first quarter of 2022 and buy back $500 million in stock after it closes the $1.9 billion sale of its Fossil unit to ArcLight Capital Partner LLC, as announced in August. The Newark, N.J.-based power company said it will increase its 2021 to 2025 utility capital spending program by $1 billion to $14 billion to $16 billion. The company said it expects 2022 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.30 to $3.60 per share, exclusive of results from Fossil. PSEG continues to expect full-year 2021 non-GAAP operating earnings of $3.50 to $3.65 per share. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $3.55 a share in 2021 and $3.46 a share in 2022, according to data from FactSet. PSEG shares have risen 4% this year, compared to an increase of 18.6% by the S&P 500 .
NEWARK, NJ
TechCrunch

Skello raises $47.3 million for its employee scheduling tool

Partech is leading today’s funding round. Existing investors XAnge and Aglaé Ventures are also participating. The startup had previously raised a €300,000 seed round and a €6 million Series A round in 2018. Skello works with companies across many industries, such as retail, hospitality, pharmacies, bakeries, gyms, escape games and...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Transmit Security Announces Citi Ventures and Goldman Sachs Asset Management as Additional Investors on Its Record-setting $543 Million Series A Funding Round

Historic cybersecurity Series A focuses on ridding the world of passwords. Transmit Security, the Identity Experience™ company, announced that Citi Ventures and the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) have joined the company’s most recent $543 million Series A funding round, setting a new record in investment history as the largest Series A investment in cybersecurity. The Series A round was led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures. Previously bootstrapped, Transmit Security’s Series A funding round brings the company’s pre-money valuation to $2.2 billion. Transmit Security will use the funding to increase the company’s global reach, expand its operations, and accelerate the company’s mission to help the world go passwordless.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy