CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Yin Yang You, A Global Collaboration 5,000 Years In The Making

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) natural remedies have thrived in the East for thousands of years. And yet, Western medicine hasn't embraced this promising practice. Yin Yang You , a first-of-its-kind book, sheds light on how Eastern and Western medicine meld together for the ultimate guide in holistic health. This collaboration between Mehmet Oz, MD, prominent heart surgeon and Emmy-winning host of The Dr. Oz Show, Anlong Xu, Ph.D., president of the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine (BUCM), and USANA Health Sciences offers accessible, practical insights and tips to broaden your perspective on health.

Yin Yang You launched at the 2021 Concordia Annual Summit on September 21, and is available on Amazon.

"For much of the West, Traditional Chinese Medicine remains a mystery," says Dr. Mehmet Oz. "Thinking about health from a different approach feels more intimidating and unsettling than it does exciting and titillating. It's easier—and more comforting—to stay the course with what we already know about health, about medicine, about treatments, and about diagnoses. Western medicine has given us some unimaginably innovative advances and treatments. Yet one of our Yin Yang You missions is to demystify the world of TCM. Not to replace Western thinking, treatments, and approaches, but to learn how East and West can work together. I am so grateful to work with experts such as Dr. Xu and the amazingly talented research and development team at USANA on this book, and I think it will be a game changer for a lot of people."

Yin Yang You brings readers a unique and powerful literary and scientific collaboration. Nowhere before have such forces joined to take on the momentous task of building the bridge between Eastern and Western medicine in this way. Through humorous stories, down to earth examples, and unique recipes, this book guides you through traditional Chinese practices that open minds to true, global holistic medicine.

"I am happy to be able to contribute to this book and help guide those in the West through the amazing journey of Traditional Chinese Medicine," says BUCM President Dr. Anlong Xu. "Our mission at the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine is to promote global awareness and practice of Chinese medicine and to contribute to the development of human health and the progress of civilization. Yin Yang You is the perfect tool to help us with that mission."

"Our whole goal at USANA is to help people better their lives and teach the importance of health," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "With our contribution to the book, our hope is to help practitioners in Eastern and Western methods work better together. Page after page, readers will discover ways holistic medicine can support health, strength, wellness, and longevity."

About USANAUSANA (USNA) - Get USANA Health Sciences, Inc. Report prides itself on providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and active nutrition lines, USANA has proven for nearly 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Media Contact: Amy Haran Executive Vice President of Communications (801) 954-7641 media(at)usanainc(dot)com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yin-yang-you-a-global-collaboration-5-000-years-in-the-making-301382478.html

SOURCE USANA

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Indo-US collaboration will advance management of global hea

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar while addressing the fourth Indo-US Health Dialogue on Sunday said that collaboration between the two countries will advance scientific discovery and management of global health threats. Dr Pawar today addressed the...
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
easyhealthoptions.com

The nut that lowers cholesterol better than exercise

Almonds have been called the world’s most nutritious nut. Walnuts have been known to crackdown on chronic disease. And pistachios have been hailed as natural weight loss helpers. And, as we’ve noted before, pecans are a health powerhouse. The minerals found in pecans help maintain and improve cognitive function. Pecans...
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
EatThis

Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.
NUTRITION
Best Life

Your Risk of COVID Is 10 Times Higher This Long After Vaccination, Study Says

At first, it seemed like vaccinations alone might be enough to end the COVID pandemic altogether. Over time, however, it's become clear that the virus won't go down without a fight. With high case rates across the country and minimal mitigation measures in place, everyone is at risk. While vaccinated people remain highly protected, there have still been thousands of breakthrough infections over the last few months. Research has found that the effectiveness of one or two vaccine doses might not be enough to combat certain factors, like the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. But there could be another answer as to why the vaccines aren't quite as effective at preventing symptomatic infection as they were in clinical trials: time.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

9 Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Mayo Clinic

A new study just came out confirming what too many suffering Americans already knew: A COVID-19 infection, even a mild one, can at times result in debilitating symptoms that can last longer than a year—potentially a lifetime. It's called Long COVID, or Post-COVID Syndrom (PCS) or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC). And it can happen to up to 30% of those who get COVID. "Quite honestly, anybody can develop it," says Dr. Billie Schultz, a Mayo Clinic physical medicine and rehabilitation expert. "So they've looked at who is more likely to have these symptoms that linger, and…honestly, anybody can. It doesn't depend on the severity of the COVID infection. It doesn't necessarily depend on the patient's age. It doesn't necessarily depend on their educational level. It can really be anybody that we see. Common signs and symptoms that linger over time include" the following. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Medicine#Yang You#Nutrition#Tcm#Eastern#Md#Usana Health Sciences#Chinese#Bucm#Usanausana
EatThis

The Most Common COVID Symptoms Now, According to Doctors

The emergence of effective vaccines has changed the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it hasn't eliminated the need to be vigilant about symptoms of the coronavirus. People who have been vaccinated may still develop "breakthrough" COVID infections—although these are rare—and transmit the virus to others. At the same time, researchers have discovered that people who've been vaccinated may have different symptoms of COVID than those who haven't gotten the jabs. Two doctors told ETNT Health about the most common COVID symptoms they're seeing on the front lines at this point in the pandemic. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Sleeping with your TV on is hurting your health — according to science

The debate over whether or not it’s okay to sleep with the TV on has existed since the invention of the television. Some people say that sleeping with the TV on can cause a lack of sleep, while others say that it can help you sleep better. The dominant picture is that of millions of people falling asleep to their favorite Netflix shows.
SCIENCE
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Longevity
healthdigest.com

The Real Reason Not Everyone Can Get A Tan

Spend a summer afternoon snoozing under the midday sun, and you're sure to wake up a few shades darker than when you lay down. For some, waking up to a glowing tan is just what they hoped for, while for others, waking up to a painful red burn is agonizing. What's the difference? Why do some people tan easily while others — especially those with fair skin — can basically count on turning pink, not brown, under the sun?
SKIN CARE
Williamson Daily News

Janet McCormick: Balance the yin and yang for your tastebuds

I love the smooth, the good, the joyful. But without trying, the difficult, the heartache, the good just wouldn’t seem as good and there would be no advancement and pressing forward to betterment — where we all should endeavor. It’s a complementary existence with all the opposing forces that a...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
asu.edu

The A to Zzz on sleep

ASU experts share tips for sleeping better, explore just how weird and wonderful our slumber can be. We spend around a third of our lives sleeping. And yet, sleep remains a mystery — and for many, a struggle. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over one-third of adults in the U.S. report not getting enough sleep.
TEMPE, AZ
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy