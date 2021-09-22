CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Book Sale, Teen Maker Mondays and more at Northland Public Library

By Tribune-Review Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 8:01 a.m.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSept. 24-26 Northland’s semi-annual Book Sale will be back and bigger than ever. It will be located in the board room on the library’s lower level. Let’s get making! Tweens and teens ages 12 to 18 can pick up a project to make at home. The library gives you the supplies and instructions, and you get creating! Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis as supplies last. Pick up a kit at the Children and Teen Services desk.

