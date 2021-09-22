CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AmeriPro Announces Promotion Of Marvin McLellan To Chief Operating Officer To Support Strategic Growth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro EMS, an innovative operator of high-quality ambulance, mobile integrated health, and patient logistics services in the Southeastern United States, today announced the promotion of Marvin McLellan to Chief Operating Officer.

McLellan joined AmeriPro in 2019 as Director of Operations, leading the startup and expansion of AmeriPro EMS Northeast Florida markets. Most recently, McLellan served as Vice President of AmeriPro EMS of Florida where he focused on developing key strategic initiatives, fostering regional growth, and expanding relationships with key medical communities.

In his new role, McLellan will take these initiatives corporate wide and will be responsible for the design and implementation of the company's day to day operations, ensuring efficiency and continued dedication to providing AmeriPro's patients and customers with high quality, personalized, focused care. He will also provide executive oversight of the company's ambulance service, mobile integrated health, and patient medical transportation logistics services, resulting in sustainable value for partner health systems, municipalities, and at-risk payers and providers across the United States.

"Marvin has achieved unprecedented growth and client retention while improving operational efficiency and promoting innovation in his role in the Florida market, and we are excited to further utilize his expertise and talents company wide," said Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro. McLellan has over three decades of experience in medical transportation, health system and post-acute healthcare strategy. McLellan also has a strong background in operations leadership and served in senior leadership roles at Air Methods Corporation where he was the architect of Direct Patient Logistics, a national patient transfer call center presently serving over 200 hospitals and over 300,000 patient transfers a year. He also led MediFlight Oklahoma, the critical care transport service for OU Medical Center and served in senior EMS operations leadership roles at TransCare New York and Northwell Health, formerly North Shore LIJ Health System.

"There is no doubt in my mind about the opportunities we have ahead of us as an innovator in patient healthcare logistics - both as a medical transportation business and as a critical pathway along the healthcare continuum for the patients we serve," said Marvin McLellan, newly appointed COO of AmeriPro. "I am honored to take on this expanded role and look forward to working together with our teams across the enterprise to continue our expansion and transformation."

Before joining AmeriPro in 2019, McLellan served as director, business development for Lacuna Health, a technology enabled patient care management start-up division of Kindred Healthcare. McLellan also served as vice president, business development at Medical Life Holdings, a portfolio of value-based healthcare companies where he had oversight of all business development, strategic partnership, and growth activities for three value-based emergency and community-based healthcare companies.

About AmeriPro EMSAmeriPro EMS is one of the fastest growing Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transport and patient logistics companies in the United States, servicing hospitals and other healthcare facilities as well as county and municipal 911 Markets. Using modern technologies and state-of-the-art ambulances, AmeriPro EMS provides an unmatched premier patient experience with ultra-fast, ultra-comfortable transportation and highly skilled staff. The sophisticated, tech-enabled vehicles provide instantaneous wireless transmission of patient data and real-time safety monitoring of patients helping to ensure the best patient outcome possible. This translates into reduced wait-times for patients and increased hospital throughput and revenue capture. For more information please visit www.AmeriProEMS.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ameripro-announces-promotion-of-marvin-mclellan-to-chief-operating-officer-to-support-strategic-growth-301382197.html

SOURCE AmeriPro EMS

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

TELA Bio Appoints Roberto Cuca As Chief Operating Officer And Chief Financial Officer

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced the appointment of Roberto Cuca as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As COO and CFO, Roberto Cuca will lead the execution of the Company's business plan and manage the Company's finances. He will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Antony Koblish.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Genesis Motor North America Names Claudia Marquez As Chief Operating Officer

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 1, 2021, Genesis Motor North America has appointed Claudia Marquez as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to José Muñoz, Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and President & CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. Claudia will lead the strategy and execution of all sales, after-sales, marketing, and growth strategies for Genesis.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Leo Francis, PhD Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of Evolution Health Group

PEARL RIVER, N.Y, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a full-service, global healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Francis, PhD as Chief Operating Officer reporting into the Managing Partners. Leo is currently the Chief Medical Officer of EHG, having joined the company in 2019.
BUSINESS
crbjbizwire.com

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Names Chief Operating Officer

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, one of the largest employers in the state, has selected Michael Mizeur to serve in the newly created position of president and chief operating officer. In his new role, Mizeur will be responsible for all operating areas including the BlueCross BlueShield Commercial Health Division, the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Dave Oliver named new Chief Operations Officer at Aurora Pharmaceutical

Aurora Pharmaceutical, Inc., is proud to announce that Dave Oliver has been named as their new Chief Operations Officer (COO), effective August 30th. As the newly appointed COO, Oliver will be tasked with overseeing the day to day operations for the company as it impacts future growth of the company and achieving operational goals.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Squirro Appoints Bernd Schopp as Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Growth

New CCO aims to help Squirro become market leader for Insights Engines and Augmented Intelligence. Squirro, the Augmented Intelligence solutions provider, has announced the appointment of entrepreneur and digital transformation expert Bernd Schopp as Chief Commercial Officer. He will accelerate growth and help the company become the market leader for Insights Engines and Augmented Intelligence.
BUSINESS
californianewswire.com

Promontory MortgagePath Promotes Bryan DeShasier to Chief Administrative Officer, Adds Helen Placente as Managing Director of National Credit Operations

DANBURY, Conn., Sep 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced two key staffing changes expanding the strength of its executive team. Bryan DeShasier has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), and Helen Placente has been hired as Managing Director of National Credit Operations.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Ball Announces New U.S. Beverage Can Plant In Nevada To Support Long-Term Growth Of Strategic Customers

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Ball Corporation Report announced today plans to build a new U.S. aluminum beverage packaging plant in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The multi-line plant is scheduled to begin production in late 2022 and is expected to create nearly 180 manufacturing jobs when fully operational.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chief Operating Officer#Strategic Partnership#Startup#Continuum#Operations#Air Methods Corporation#Direct Patient Logistics#Mediflight Oklahoma#Ou Medical Center#Transcare New York#Northwell Health#Lacuna Health#Kindred Healthcare#Medical Life Holdings
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Wise Construction Hires Industry Veteran Shawn Seaman as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON – Wise Construction announced that the firm has hired construction industry veteran Shawn Seaman as Chief Operating Officer. Bringing over three decades of construction management, architecture and real estate development experience, he will be responsible for positioning the 37-year-old firm for greater market expansion as well as developing its project teams and enhancing operational processes.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

BLAST Premier appoints new Chief Growth Officer

BLAST, the company that organises esports tournaments, has hired Tom Greene as its Chief Growth Officer. Greene joins the company after spending six years working on the Harry Potter film series. Chief Growth Officer for BLAST, Greene will work to expand the company’s clientele and customer base. In addition, he...
BUSINESS
advantagenews.com

Growth Association announces promotions

Two members of the RiverBend Growth Association team are taking on new roles with the organization. Debbie Hagen has been with the RBGA for 27 years and is now the communications director. Stefanie Withers, who joined the RBGA team three years ago as office manager, is now the organization’s member engagement director.
BUSINESS
ReporterHerald.com

Flatirons Digital Innovations names new chief operating officer

Flatirons Digital Innovations Inc. has appointed Kevin Rowland its new chief operating officer. The company provides content services, data management and systems integration. Flatirons was founded in 2001 in Boulder to manage companies’ documents and digital work, including content architecture. Employees of its current owner Crawford Technologies USA Inc. have...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Marvin McLellan

In his role as COO, McLellan will be tasked with leading Ameripro’s expansion, developing key strategic initiatives, fostering regional growth, and expanding relationships with key medical communities. He will also be responsible for the design and implementation of the company’s day-to-day operations and will provide executive oversight of the company’s ambulance service, mobile integrated health, and patient medical transportation logistics services. McLellan has been with Ameripro since 2019.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

BLAST recruits Tom Greene as Chief Growth Officer

Esports tournament organiser BLAST has recruited Tom Greene as its Chief Growth Officer. Greene joins the company following a six-year spell working with the Harry Potter movie franchise. As BLAST’s Chief Growth Officer, Greene will aim to increase the firm’s audience and consumer base. He will also utilise his experience...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AcuityAds Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Financial Officer

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. or, the technology leader in consumer journey based advertising automation, today announced the appointment of Tatiana Kresling as Interim Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Jonathan Pollack who is retiring from the Company in accordance with his previously announced plans. Mr. Pollack has agreed to remain available to the Company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Orchid Insurance Promotes Ross Bowie to OUA Chief Underwriting Officer

VERO BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Orchid Underwriters Agency, LLC (OUA), among the largest independent managing general underwriters, announced today the promotion of Ross Bowie to OUA Chief Underwriting Officer. The appointment consolidates underwriting responsibilities across OUA’s personal lines segments, positioning the company for further growth in one of its core businesses.
BUSINESS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision

BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, unveils a full rebrand including new logo and a complete website redesign, intended to better reflect the company's strategic vision, focus and its commitment to excellence.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Announces Chief Operating Officer Succession Plan

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) (TSX: VWE.U) (TSX: VWE.WT.U) ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced the succession plan for its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Russell G. Joy, who brings over 20 years of wine industry experience spanning finance and operations, will be appointed COO effective November 1, 2021, succeeding Jeff Nicholson, who will retire from the Company effective October 29, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sugarbear Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Nexus Capital And Meaningful Partners

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarbear Vitamin Care ("Sugarbear" or the "Company"), a Fort Lauderdale-based vegan beauty and wellness brand, announced today it has secured a strategic growth investment from an investor group comprised of Nexus Capital Management LP ("Nexus") and Meaningful Partners LLC ("Meaningful"). SUGARBEAR ANNOUNCES...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy