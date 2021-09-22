CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alignment Healthcare CEO John Kao To Present At AHIP's 2021 National Conference On Medicare, Medicaid & Dual Eligibles Online

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission-based Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) today announced that CEO and founder John Kao will speak at a keynote session on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at 4:15 p.m. E.T at America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)'s 2021 National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid & Dual Eligibles Online .

Titled "Three Questions with John Kao," the 10-minute fireside chat with AHIP's CEO Matt Eyles will focus on the future of health care delivery for seniors, the rapid adoption of virtual care, and why the private sector is better positioned to lead change and innovation to improve affordability, quality and access to care.

AHIP's National Conference on Medicare, Medicaid & Dual Eligibles Online 2021 is a four-day virtual event focused on the policy, regulatory, and operational issues affecting Medicare Advantage and Part D, Medicaid managed care, and programs to better serve those who are dually eligible. The conference brings together top industry leaders to discuss key topics ranging from health equity to the effects of the pandemic on this industry, drug pricing to reforms as well as broader trends and issues.

About Alignment HealthcareAlignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media ContactPriya ShahmPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare alignment@mpublicrelations.com

