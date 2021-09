If you have ever dreamed of getting married at Walt Disney World Resort, there are a number of special locations that you can do it!. Really, you can get married almost anywhere on property, but the original location for Disney World weddings was the Wedding Pavilion at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. The Wedding Pavilion was designed with a Cinderella theme in mind, and a few years ago, when the building turned 25, it was reimagined and now looks more beautiful than ever.

