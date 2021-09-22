CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Recruits David B. Hurst, An Agriculture And Engineering Veteran, To Assist In Soil Manufacturing Operations And Potential Pigment Production Efforts

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ("SGTM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that David B. Hurst, an agriculture and engineering veteran, has joined the Company to assist in its soil manufacturing operations and potential pigment production efforts. Hurst was recruited shortly after the Company acquired a custom potting soil production system that is currently being installed at SGTM's northern Florida facility.

David B. Hurst ' s Background:

  • Broad experience in engineering, production and management, with cross-culture exposure in the infrastructure, energy, agriculture, aerospace, metallurgical and poly-metallic mining sector.
  • Over 30 years of experience in independent engineering and technical level project assessments.
  • Industrial sales experience including proposal development, demonstrations, technical integration, contract negotiation, bid procedures and intensive customer support.
  • Engineering specialization in material and mineral processing, thermodynamics, machine design and equipment selection.
  • International deployment and extensive field experience.
  • Talent for assembling project teams with complementary strengths in management, engineering, sales and ancillary support functions.

Hurst will be working alongside Mitch Gray, the Company's soil expert and formulator with more than 40 years of experience producing premium quality potting soil mix, to ensure that the new soil manufacturing machines operate efficiently to maximize quality and output to Gray's standards. In addition to assisting in the Company's new soil manufacturing operations, Hurst will be examining potential new pigment colorant production opportunities on behalf of the Company. If the right opportunity presents itself, the Company would ideally be able to source its own pigment material utilized to color its patented mulch, further increasing finished product profit margin and overall sustainability.

Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM added, "Having both Mitch Gray and David Hurst guiding our team is key to our new soil manufacturing and distribution. I feel that we have the best in the industry to lead us to manufacture top premium quality potting soils for sale to the consumer through our retail partners. From the outset, our goal has been to provide the consumer with quality products that will help foster an enjoyment of gardening and lawn care with products that are better and healthier for the plant, people and pets. We strive to use premium quality ingredients that are processed and blended in a way to promote optimum health and growth in every part of the plant, thereby producing stronger, healthier, more attractive vegetation."

View day-to-day operations and meet SGTM's team by following their YouTube Channel.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (the Company) is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, selling direct to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience, food and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal level while offering green waste solutions to large and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. Its subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country. To learn more, please visit https://mulchmfg.com

The Company plans to expand operations via organic growth and strategic acquisition leveraging combined synergies and economies of scale.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any matter whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.

Company Contact:Anthony RaynorCEO & Director407.886.8733 Office

Corporate Communications: InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

