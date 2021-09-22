CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Treez Announces Partnership To Integrate Its Cannabis Retail Commerce Platform With Lucid Green's Standardized UPC And Data Asset Management Technology

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io ), a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that streamlines end-to-end commerce in the cannabis market, today announced at the 2021 Hall of Flowers cannabis trade show, an integration partnership with Lucid Green, a provider of a touchless inventory management platform.

As part of this exclusive partnership, Treez will integrate with LucidID, a platform enabling distributors and dispensaries to track inventory more efficiently. LucidID is a unique QR code that captures all product detail at the case level down to the individual item.

The integrated offering will enable one single scan of a Lucid CaseID that sends all product information and inventory records into the Treez point of sale (POS) system. From a simple scan on any mobile device, retailers can view all product information including regulatory tracking, product names, description, images, and Certificate of Analysis (COAs). The need for secondary barcodes or stickers on the packaging is eliminated and dispensaries will no longer have multiple names for the same product, nor will products show up on dispensary menus with outdated information.

Dispensaries also can see a dramatic reduction in time to complete their inventory cycle counting with a virtual elimination of errors. Ultimately, dispensaries can carry much less on-hand inventory, thereby saving space and reducing working capital requirements. Based on Lucid Green studies, dispensaries also can save up to 60 hours a week for each customer location in inventory intake, labeling, and daily/weekly inventory checks.

"At Treez, our purpose is to facilitate collaboration via optimized workflows and integrations across brands, distributors, and retail partners to ultimately create a better end-consumer experience," said John Yang, CEO of Treez. "The Lucid integration embodies a data-focused, API-first approach that will scale and drive the success of our partners, and the industry as a whole, forward."

"Our partnership with Lucid Green underscores our commitment to continuously deliver innovative technology to our extensible platform so customers can ultimately grow their businesses," said Josh Glantz, chief revenue officer of Treez. "This integration specifically enables our customers to improve their retail operations and inventory processes and will drive improved profitability through higher productivity, increased cost savings, and better inventory accuracy."

"Lucid Green is building the standardized universal product code (UPC), LucidIDs, allowing two-way transfer of data at every stop in the cannabis product life cycle," said Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO, Lucid Green. "Ideally, it should be able to handle the regulatory and POS prep functionality requested by (and increasingly required by) major retailers as well. Our partnership with Treez is a natural fit, as Treez is the best-in-class POS and Integrated Payments technology for the cannabis industry."

About Treez

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines the retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

The innovative platform includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management, and omnichannel sales delivery solutions that ensure regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. Treez also connects essential brands with its retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API provides smooth integration with a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

Meet us at our booth in the main dispensary in Kraft Hall at Hall of Flowers, Sept. 22-23rd in Santa Rosa.

About Lucid Green

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution - increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and brands a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.

Contact:: press@treez.io and steve@lucidgreen.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treez-announces-partnership-to-integrate-its-cannabis-retail-commerce-platform-with-lucid-greens-standardized-upc-and-data-asset-management-technology-301382292.html

SOURCE Treez

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Foothill Capital Management Announces The Cannabis Growth ETF

Foothill Capital Management www.foothillcap.com announced today the conversion of its Cannabis Growth Fund (CANIX), which launched in 2019, into the Cannabis Growth ETF (BUDX) www.cannabisgrowthfunds.com. The specialized asset manager believes that the new structure could bring investors all the potential benefits of focused exposure to the dynamic and growing scope...
MARKETS
TheStreet

XOi Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership With ServiceTitan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies, the complete system of record and enablement for field service data collection and indexing, announces a strategic partnership with ServiceTitan, the world's leading software provider for the trades. This collaboration is an expansion of the existing integration between the two essential field service technologies and delivers ServiceTitan customers a complete end-to-end technology solution.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Cloud enabled Financial Risk Platform Feedzai and Berlin’s BaaS Fintech SolarisBank Announce Partnership

a US Cloud-powered financial risk management platform, and Berlin’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) service provider Solarisbank have entered a multi-year partnership (announced at Money20/20 Europe). Through the partnership, Solarisbank will be leveraging Feedzai’s innovative tech, which will allow them to apply a proper risk management approach that’s in line with relevant...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PPRO offers integration into PayPal Commerce Platform for PSPs

UK-based local payments infrastructure provider PPRO has announced its integration of the PayPal Commerce Platform. PPRO’s integration will allow its customers to reduce the time to integrate PayPal Commerce Platform solutions and give customers access to the PayPal Wallet. This development gives PPRO’s customers the opportunity to enable their merchants’ access to PayPal's user base.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Management#Retail Industry#Product Management#Management System#Api#Pos#Integrated Payments#Crm#Steve Lucidgreen Io View
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
massachusettsnewswire.com

SimpleNexus announced integration of its Nexus Closing™ eMortgage solution with DocMagic’s eVault

New integration improves accuracy, security, speed and efficiency for lenders delivering loans to the secondary market. LEHI, Utah /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the integration of its Nexus Closing™ eMortgage solution with DocMagic’s eVault and eNote technologies. The integration enables automated generation of an eNote with a tamper-evident seal and delivers the eNote to a secure eVault for delivery to the MERS® eRegistry.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Brookfield Asset Management and Elion Partners Announce $1 Billion Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) and Elion Partners (“Elion”), a vertically integrated industrial specialist and sponsor of institutional real estate vehicles, today announced a $1 billion strategic partnership expanding Brookfield’s Real Estate Secondaries’ logistics portfolio across core infill markets. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BUSINESS
Food Navigator

General Mills personalizes marketing, drives sales with ‘connected commerce’ initiative using retailer receipt-level data

General Mills is tapping into hard-to-access receipt-level, first party consumer data from retailers as it scales up its much vaunted “connected commerce” program – allowing it to create “strong one-to-one relationships” with shoppers and ultimately drive higher sales and increase loyalty. Over the past year, General Mills has tested the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

1build Announces $19.5M In Funding To Create The Industry's First Real Time Data Platform For Construction Cost Estimating

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1build , the only real-time data platform for building construction estimating, today announced that it recently raised a total of $19.5M in funding, including the closing of a $14M Series A led by Greycroft Capital. As Covid-19 continues to make the cost of construction and housing materials like lumber more volatile than ever, 1build's technology delivers the latest and most accurate pricing data from every county in the country - creating the de facto cost estimation tool for contractors and home builders. The company also previously raised a $5.5M seed round led by Initialized Capital.
CONSTRUCTION
martechseries.com

Skai Announces Partnership with Snowflake, Expanding Access to Unique Commerce-Intelligence Datasets

Today, leading commerce intelligence platform Skai launches its partnership with Snowflake, a Data Cloud company. Initially, Skai’s unique market intelligence data will be available in the Snowflake Data Marketplace, giving brands that use Snowflake immediate access to some of Skai’s most popular insights to guide timely, accurate decision-making. Over the coming months, the company plans to expand access to further datasets, underscoring its commitment to helping data, analytics and marketing teams leverage critical insights for a competitive edge in ecommerce.
BUSINESS
Lodging

ProfitSword Integrates BI Platform Through Partnership With Duetto

ALPHARETTA, Georgia and SAN FRANCISCO, California—ProfitSword, a developer of business intelligence and data integration software, announced the integration of its BI platform with Duetto, an advanced revenue management technology for the hospitality industry. Properties of any size and market segment type can take advantage of this integration that eliminates the process of compiling projected hotel performance data and instead ensures that users can skip to making informed decisions that lead to maximized efficiency, profitability, and market growth potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Crypto asset management platform Cobo bags $40M Series B

Cobo, a Singapore-based crypto asset management platform, raised a $40 million Series B to accelerate the development of decentralized finance as a service (DFaaS). The round was co-led by DST Global, A&T Capital and IMO Ventures. The company will use its proceeds for the development of DeFi as a service...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Niu Technologies Announces Management Change

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") (NASDAQ: NIU), the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced that Mr. Hardy Peng Zhang has tendered his resignation as the Company's chief financial officer due to personal reasons, effective September 30. The Company has initiated active search and a new chief financial officer will be on board soon. Mr. Zhang will continue to work closely with the Company for next three months as an advisor to facilitate a smooth transition.
BUSINESS
iotbusinessnews.com

Senet and Helium Announce LoRaWAN Network Integration Partnership

Combined Networks Capable of Connecting Billions of Low Power Sensor-Based IoT Devices Across the United States. Senet, Inc.1 and Helium2, today announced a network roaming integration, broadening access to public LoRaWAN network connectivity for customers deploying IoT applications throughout the United States. The Helium Network, also known as “The People’s...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Patron Technology Announces Partnership with Event Marketing Platform Audience Republic

Thousands of event organizers working with Patron Technology will now have access to Audience Republic’s powerful suite of event marketing tools. Patron Technology, the industry-redefining event technology solution, today announced a new partnership with all-in-one event marketing platform Audience Republic. The partnership is poised to enable thousands of Patron Technology clients to tap into Audience Republic’s powerful suite of marketing tools tailor-made for event organizers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Investment And Asset Management Platform Odyssey Acquires Ferntech

BOULDER, Colo., BERLIN, DELHI, India and LAGOS, Nigeria, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US-headquartered Odyssey Energy Solutions, Inc is today announcing its acquisition of the German remote monitoring and control technology company, Ferntech GmbH. This cements Odyssey's position as the distributed infrastructure sector's leading end-to-end investment and asset management platform....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Cygnus Technologies and Carahsoft Announce CloudStack Offering to Deploy Zero Trust Data Management Capabilities

New offering enables agencies and organizations to rapidly pivot to zero trust policies across multiple domains and cloud environments. Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and Cygnus Technologies, a cloud-focused technology reseller and services provider, today announced the availability of CloudStack, a turnkey cloud services stack that enables Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Public Sector organizations to rapidly deploy scalable zero trust data management capabilities.
SOFTWARE
Auto Remarketing

CBB & TRADE X enter data integration partnership

MARKHAM, Ontario - Canadian Black Book and TRADE X, a global B2B cross-border vehicle trading platform, have entered a data integration agreement. As part of that deal announced Thursday, CBB’s historical post-transactional wholesale valuation and transactional data and its proprietary enhanced vehicle matching VIN decoding capability will be integrated into TRADE X’s vehicle trading software.
CARS
martechseries.com

AnalyticsIQ Announces Data Integration Partnership with Snowflake

Leading predictive marketing & analytics provider, AnalyticsIQ, can provide Snowflake users with B2C, B2B & custom audience data for analytics and modeling. AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of predictive marketing data, today announced an expanded relationship with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. AnalyticsIQ will now make its B2C and B2B data available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. Through this integration, organizations of all sizes and across all industries will have access to thousands of AnalyticsIQ’s powerful, predictive data points. Snowflake users can tap into the power of this data for first-party audience enrichment, custom analytics, predictive modeling, digital targeting, and measurement.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy