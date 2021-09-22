Treez Announces Partnership To Integrate Its Cannabis Retail Commerce Platform With Lucid Green's Standardized UPC And Data Asset Management Technology

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io ), a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that streamlines end-to-end commerce in the cannabis market, today announced at the 2021 Hall of Flowers cannabis trade show, an integration partnership with Lucid Green, a provider of a touchless inventory management platform.

As part of this exclusive partnership, Treez will integrate with LucidID, a platform enabling distributors and dispensaries to track inventory more efficiently. LucidID is a unique QR code that captures all product detail at the case level down to the individual item.

The integrated offering will enable one single scan of a Lucid CaseID that sends all product information and inventory records into the Treez point of sale (POS) system. From a simple scan on any mobile device, retailers can view all product information including regulatory tracking, product names, description, images, and Certificate of Analysis (COAs). The need for secondary barcodes or stickers on the packaging is eliminated and dispensaries will no longer have multiple names for the same product, nor will products show up on dispensary menus with outdated information.

Dispensaries also can see a dramatic reduction in time to complete their inventory cycle counting with a virtual elimination of errors. Ultimately, dispensaries can carry much less on-hand inventory, thereby saving space and reducing working capital requirements. Based on Lucid Green studies, dispensaries also can save up to 60 hours a week for each customer location in inventory intake, labeling, and daily/weekly inventory checks.

"At Treez, our purpose is to facilitate collaboration via optimized workflows and integrations across brands, distributors, and retail partners to ultimately create a better end-consumer experience," said John Yang, CEO of Treez. "The Lucid integration embodies a data-focused, API-first approach that will scale and drive the success of our partners, and the industry as a whole, forward."

"Our partnership with Lucid Green underscores our commitment to continuously deliver innovative technology to our extensible platform so customers can ultimately grow their businesses," said Josh Glantz, chief revenue officer of Treez. "This integration specifically enables our customers to improve their retail operations and inventory processes and will drive improved profitability through higher productivity, increased cost savings, and better inventory accuracy."

"Lucid Green is building the standardized universal product code (UPC), LucidIDs, allowing two-way transfer of data at every stop in the cannabis product life cycle," said Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO, Lucid Green. "Ideally, it should be able to handle the regulatory and POS prep functionality requested by (and increasingly required by) major retailers as well. Our partnership with Treez is a natural fit, as Treez is the best-in-class POS and Integrated Payments technology for the cannabis industry."

About Treez

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines the retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

The innovative platform includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management, and omnichannel sales delivery solutions that ensure regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. Treez also connects essential brands with its retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API provides smooth integration with a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

Meet us at our booth in the main dispensary in Kraft Hall at Hall of Flowers, Sept. 22-23rd in Santa Rosa.

About Lucid Green

Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution - increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and brands a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.

Contact:: press@treez.io and steve@lucidgreen.io

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treez-announces-partnership-to-integrate-its-cannabis-retail-commerce-platform-with-lucid-greens-standardized-upc-and-data-asset-management-technology-301382292.html

SOURCE Treez