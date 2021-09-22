Realme Makes The Top 6 Globally For The First Time

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- realme, the world's fastest growing smartphone brand, has become a Top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to the latest market insights conducted by Counterpoint Research. realme took the sixth spot with 5 percent global market share and 134 percent YoY growth in Q2 2021. As a notable industry disruptor, the upstart brand has made the mark in a time span of just three years.

"In the past three years, we are like a new born calf making little of a tiger as well as a real go-getter", said Founder and CEO Sky Li in his open letter, noting that the young team with an average age of under 29 has encountered a wide range of unknown difficulties but remained determined and passionate to bring extraordinary products to young trendsetters worldwide.

Having started from a nondescript brand, realme has surpassed all industry and customer expectations, expanding to over 61 markets worldwide and ranking as a Top 5 brand in over 18 of these markets, claiming the first place in Philippines and Bangladesh, fourth in India and Russia and fifth in the Europe region in Q2 2021. Last month, realme became the fastest brand ever to ship 100 million smartphones, as data shown from research firm Strategy Analytics.

Echoing the brand's "Dare to Leap" spirit, realme has taken bold moves in its business strategy choices such as globalization from the start , keeping ears close to the ground and listening to consumer demands, and integrating advanced technologies in beautifully designed and user-friendly products. realme phones were the first in their price range with a pop-up camera, the first in Android with magnetic wireless charging tech, and the very first equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series 5G chips. Those types of trendsetting innovations at those price points have appealed to a young and tech-savvy audience who quickly became passionate supporters of the brand.

realme is also prioritizing 5G products. realme's 5G share in emerging market smartphone shipments went up from 8.8% in Q1 to 15.9% in Q2, ranking the 3 rd, according to the counterpoint market monitor service data Q2 2021.

Sky said realme's next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target - shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

As for its product strategy, realme will streamline its multiple product lines and optimize its technological offerings. The GT series will become its only premium product line to explore cutting-edge technology and disrupt the high-end segment.

About realme:

realme is the world's fastest growing consumer technology company disrupting the smartphone and AIoT market by making cutting-edge technologies more accessible. It provides a range of smartphones and lifestyle technology devices with premium specs, quality, and trend-setting designs to young consumers at affordable prices.

Established by Sky Li in 2018 and driven by its 'Dare to Leap' spirit, realme is the world's 6th largest smartphone company. As of Q2 2021, realme has entered 61 markets worldwide, including China, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Russia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, with a global user base of over 100 million. For more information, please visit www.realme.com .

For more information, please contactrealme PR Team realmepr@realme.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realme-makes-the-top-6-globally-for-the-first-time-301382732.html

SOURCE realme