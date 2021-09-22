CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Legato Merger Corp. Announces Date For Special Meeting To Approve Proposed Business Combination With Algoma Steel

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Meeting Scheduled for October 14, 2021

Stockholders of Record as of August 18, 2021 are Eligible to Vote at Special Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp. ("Legato") (Nasdaq: LEGOU, LEGO, LEGOW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") has been set for October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.EST. Stockholders of record as of August 18, 2021 (the "Record Date") are eligible to vote at the Special Meeting to consider the previously announced business combination with Algoma Steel Group Inc. ("Algoma" or the "Company"), a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate..

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma's size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company's mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex ("DSPC"), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has modernized its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, the Company has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of investing to modernize its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry's challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.

About Legato Merger Corp.

Legato Merger Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Legato's common stock, units and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "LEGO," "LEGOU" and "LEGOW," respectively.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, or exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Algoma and Legato, Algoma has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 which includes its prospectus as well as Legato's preliminary proxy statement (as amended, the "Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). Legato plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the transaction once available. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF LEGATO ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT NFORMATION ABOUT ALGOMA, LEGATO, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Algoma and Legato through the website maintained by the SEC at sec.report. In addition, investors and securityholders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC on Legato's website at  https://legatomerger.com or by directing a written request to Legato at 777 Third Avenue, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by contacting Algoma by email to brenda.stenta@algoma.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Legato, Algoma and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be considered to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of Legato in connection with the transaction, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus described above. Additional information regarding Legato's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Legato Final Prospectus. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Government of Canada's funding, which is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, will fail to materialize as planned or at all; the risk that the benefits of the proposed merger with Legato (the "transaction"), including the amount of proceeds provided thereby, may not be realized; the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the failure of Legato's stockholders to approve and adopt the merger agreement or the failure of Legato to satisfy the minimum cash condition following redemptions by its stockholders; the inability to complete the concurrent private placement in connection with the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be initiated following announcement of the transaction; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Algoma's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction could disrupt current plans and operations of Algoma; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; the ability of Algoma to implement and realize its business plans, including Algoma's ability to transform to EAF steelmaking; the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Algoma's highly competitive and cyclical industry; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Legato's final prospectus dated January 19, 2021 relating to its initial public offering (the "Legato Final Prospectus") and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the amended proxy statement/prospectus described below, filed by Algoma and Legato in connection with the transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma and Legato assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ContactsDavid D. SgroChief Executive OfficerLegato Merger Corp.(212) 319-7676

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Jasper Therapeutics, Inc.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: AMHC) ("AMHC"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") with Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. ("Jasper"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell, and all other proposals presented at AMHC''s special shareholder's meeting held on September 22, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date For Special Meeting Of Shareholders And Additional Sources Of Liquidity For Post-Closing Public Company

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U, NYSE: CTAC, NYSE: CTAC WS) (" CTAC") today announced that the Extraordinary Special Meeting (" Special Meeting") of its shareholders has been rescheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The Special Meeting will take place in person at Ugland House,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ontario, NY
New York City, NY
Business
WISH-TV

First Midwest stockholders approve Old National merger

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The proposed $6.5 billion merger between Evansville-based Old National Bancorp (Nasdaq: ONB) and First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: FMBI) has cleared a key hurdle. First Midwest stockholders have approved the deal, with approximately 99% of votes cast in favor. The merger was first announced...
EVANSVILLE, IN
TheStreet

Tiedemann Group And Alvarium Investments Announce Transaction To Form Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings And List On Nasdaq Via Business Combination With Cartesian Growth Corporation

Tiedemann Group 1 ("Tiedemann"), Alvarium Investments Limited 2 ("Alvarium") and Cartesian Growth Corporation 3 ("Cartesian") (GLBL) , today jointly announced entry into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement"). This proposed transaction will form Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, which is expected to be a leading independent, global investment firm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sportspromedia.com

Spring Media announces Future Sports Agency merger

Future Sports Agency is a partner of HockeyAllsvenskan and Stockholm Open. Spring Media oversees more than 30,000 hours of live sports coverage per year. Spring Media has announced a merger with fellow Stockholm-based agency Future Sports, as well as an investment from Swedish investment firm Helix Kapital. The move is...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Kootenay Silver Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (" Kootenay" or the " Company") (TSXV: KTN), is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting") held on September 15, 2021. At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company approved all resolutions placed before them by management as set out in the Company's management information circular dated August 12, 2021, including: (i) fixing the number of directors at five and electing Kenneth E. Berry, James M. McDonald, Brian Groves, Jon Morda and Antonio Reda as directors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors; (iii) the ratification of the Company's stock option plan; (iv) the adoption of a share unit plan and deferred share unit plan for the Company; (v) the statutory plan of arrangement (the " Plan of Arrangement") among the Company, the Company's securityholders and Kootenay Resources Inc. (" Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (vi) the adoption of a rolling 10% stock option plan, share unit plan and deferred share unit plan for Spinco.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel Industry#Strip Steel#Legato Merger Corp#Legou#Algoma Steel Group Inc#The Company#Algoma Steel Based#Company#Dspc#Ladle Metallurgy Furnace#Capital Stock Exchange#Securityholders#Un
Albany Business Review

The Atrium Financial Group Announces Merger

The Atrium Financial Group, a boutique firm within Northwestern Mutual, is expanding its team and presence across New York State, providing further opportunity to deliver a distinctive client experience. The Atrium Financial Group, led by Founder William J. Newman and Partner Jeremiah J. Mackey, has merged with the successful practice of Michael P. Mennella of Garden City, NY, who has been named a partner in the firm. The now 21-member team represents a combined 70 years of experience, and their footprint spans from Manhattan, to Long Island, to the Albany and Adirondack areas. This partnership allows this team of professionals to serve over 700 households and manage over $1B in client assets. “This partnership is in direct alignment with the values of all of us at The Atrium Financial Group,” said Newman. “We are committed to building enduring relationships that inspire financial security for our clients, team and community. We want you to become the hero of your own lives.” “Our combined team is equipped to provide better service than ever before,” said Mennella. “The pooling of our resources will ensure that we can provide our clients whatever they may need, whenever they need it.” “This team of specialists and staff are primed and ready to help with every facet of a financial plan,” says Mackey. “We’ll guide each generation of your family so you can enjoy your wealth today and for years to come.” The Atrium Financial Group works with families and small business owners who share their values of family, commitment to excellence, mutual respect, integrity, and personal and professional growth. The team specializes in creating financial freedom through multi-generational estate planning and income distribution strategies. Their comprehensive, tax-efficient approach to finance integrates traditional financial planning with cutting-edge behavioral finance. The group’s coaching and stewardship inspire their clients and community to realize their full potential. The Atrium Financial Group team is also proud to offer financial planning by and for women. The practice includes women who have earned the Certified Financial Planner professional designation, providing expert guidance and innovative solutions tailored to the specific goals and aspirations of women. In addition, The Atrium Financial Group was recently selected as a founding member of Northwestern Mutual’s newly formed Private Client Group, a specialized group of expert advisory teams who provide elevated private wealth management expertise for clients with significant means. About Northwestern Mutual Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.
ALBANY, NY
The Associated Press

Tritium Announces Addition of Edward T. Hightower, Managing Director of Motoring Ventures LLC, to the Combined Company’s Board of Directors Upon Closing of the Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd (“Tritium”), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced the addition of Edward T. Hightower, Managing Director of Motoring Ventures LLC, to the combined company’s Board of Directors following the closing of its business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (“DCRN”) (NASDAQ: DCRN, DCRNW).
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / United Lithium Corp. (CSE:ULTH)(OTC PINK:ULTHF)(FWB:0UL) ('ULTH' or the 'Company') announces, further to its news releases dated March 9, 2021 and July 9, 2021 regarding the private placement (the 'Private Placement') of 13,939,394 special warrants of the Company (the 'Special Warrants') completed on March 8, 2021, that all unexercised Special Warrants were automatically exercised as of September 9, 2021. Accordingly, each Special Warrant has been converted into one-and-one fourteenth (1.14) of a unit ('Units'), each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a 'Common Share') and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a 'Warrant Share') at an exercise price of $0.85 per Warrant Share until March 8, 2023.
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Rexnord, Regal Beloit announce expected closing date for $3.7 billion merger

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. and Beloit-based Regal Beloit Corp. plan to complete the $3.7 billion merger of Rexnord’s process and motion control business into Regal Beloit on Oct. 4, the companies announced Monday. The deal, originally announced in February, calls for Rexnord’s PMC business to be spun off and then merged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Digi-Key highlights “Winning Combinations” of Renesas-Dialog merger

Digi-Key Electronics, following the completion of Renesas’ acquisition of Dialog, is highlighting what it calls Winning Combinations. These are designs to showcase the complementary product portfolios of the two companies, for Embedded Processing, Analog, Power, and Connectivity. Specifically, Digi-Key highlights a 100 W Adapter with Power Delivery and Wireless Charger,...
BUSINESS
county10.com

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union announces proposed merger

(Lander, WY) – Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union announced on September 13th a proposed merger with Nebraska-based Western Heritage Federal Credit Union. The two credit unions will be merged under the Meridian Trust name. Meridian Trust has $575 million in assets, nearly 32,000 members and branches in Wyoming, Colorado and...
LANDER, WY
The Hollywood Reporter

“The Easiest ‘Yes’ We Have Ever Gotten”: CAA and ICM Chiefs Outline Merger Plans

The blockbuster merger agreement between CAA and ICM was signed at 8:17 a.m. PST, a little more than an hour before the news ricocheted across the entertainment business. A source says that the deal was in the works for “weeks and months” with only a a small circle of executives involved. “I think we are shocked that we were able to keep it quiet, because many people on both sides have been working on this for a while,” CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd told The Hollywood Reporter Monday afternoon. “We take it as a great signal and sign of the leadership of...
BUSINESS
Beaver County Times

Beaver chapter of Women's Business Network announces its meeting dates in October

BEAVER — The local chapter of Women's Business Network announced its October meeting schedule. The Beaver chapter of the Women’s Business Network, an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business through networking, education and leadership opportunities, meets at 8:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
BEAVER, PA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy