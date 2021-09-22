CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdQuick.com Announces Partnership With VIOOH

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdQuick.com , the top out-of-home (OOH) advertising marketplace in the world, today announced it has formed a strategic partnership with VIOOH , the leading global digital OOH marketplace.

AdQuick customers are now able to tap into VIOOH's extensive U.S. inventory immediately, including premium digital billboards and street furniture from JCDecaux North America, allowing them to plan and execute more contextual and robust media campaigns. More countries will be added to the partnership in the coming months.

"This partnership is an important step in realizing our goal to become the industry's most scalable and measurable solution for programmatic digital out-of-home -- and it's thanks to our unique SSP-agnostic approach," said Matthew O'Connor, chief executive officer of AdQuick. "AdQuick now partners with all leading supply-side platforms (SSPs), enabling real-time, programmatic access to the largest collection of DOOH inventory available. Through partnerships with leaders like VIOOH, we can provide our brand and agency clients with efficient, seamless, data-driven OOH ad buying here in the U.S. and around the world."

Added Gavin Wilson, Chief Revenue Officer at VIOOH, "I'm thrilled to be announcing our new partnership with AdQuick. This partnership will enable more advertisers in the U.S. access to high quality, targeted media activations for their OOH campaigns, and therefore drive more efficiency and optimized results."

Current brands already leveraging the partnership to access VIOOH's inventory include GetYourGuide, DocuSign, and Keeps, with many more expected to follow. "Out-of-home is a key component of our marketing strategy to grow GetYourGuide's brand awareness in the United States -- especially among travel enthusiasts who seek to discover authentic, unforgettable experiences," explains Jean-Gabriel Duveau, VP Brand at GetYourGuide . "AdQuick's broad reach and expansive partnerships with SSPs like VIOOH allowed us the flexibility to employ granular targeting tactics without sacrificing scale."

VIOOH launched in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the company's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, to make OOH easily accessible. To learn more, visit https://www.viooh.com/ . For more information on unleashing the power of OOH advertising, or to schedule a demo, visit www.adquick.com .

About AdQuick, Inc.Founded in Los Angeles in 2016, AdQuick.com is the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform that makes it easy to plan, buy, and measure every kind of outdoor advertising. With over 1100 media partners spanning all types of OOH media, AdQuick connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S. and abroad, including the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and 13 other countries.

AdQuick enables data-led OOH media planning powered by robust datasets and proprietary tools, facilitates fast and efficient campaign execution, and provides accurate measurement across every brand objective and campaign KPI. AdQuick was named in the top ten Best Places to Work in 2020 by Los Angeles Business Journal, recognized as the 74th fastest growing company in Inc. 5000 Regionals, and was honored as one of the Inc 5000 fastest growing companies in 2021. To learn more please visit www.adquick.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact

Kristin Hege kristin@conveycommsagency.com 480.540.6496

About VIOOHVIOOH is a leading global digital out of home marketplace. Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 14 markets, with more to follow.

For more information about VIOOH, please visit www.viooh.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Press contact:

VIOOH - Emilia Udale ( emilia.udale@viooh.com )

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adquickcom-announces-partnership-with-viooh-301382336.html

SOURCE AdQuick

