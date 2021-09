The large milkweed bug is a piercing insect that sucks the juices out of the leaves, stems, and seed pods of milkweed plants (Asclepias genus) and dogbane plants (Apocynum cannabinum). They are generally more of a nuisance in a garden setting rather than seriously harmful. They do not bite or sting. While they can disfigure the milkweed plants valued so much by those wishing to create a butterfly garden, they do not do any serious harm to the plants. The worst that you can say about them is that, if they show up in such massive numbers that they cover all of your milkweed plants, then they may interfere with your viewing of the monarch butterflies.

