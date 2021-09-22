CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISW Holdings Issues Update: Record Quarter In The Making, Mining Reaching Peak Efficiency, Hosting On Track For Fall Deployment

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) ("ISW Holdings" or the "Company," transitioning to "BlockQuarry," pending name change), a Nevada-based portfolio company with primary commercial-stage operations in Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to update current and prospective shareholders on core performance metrics, timeframe for hosting deployment, and corporate identity.

Performance Metrics. Mining is fully underway in Pennsylvania, and nearing full capacity on hashrate. Final adjustments and updates are being implemented into month end to push performance up to peak potential, at which time the Company's PA mining operations will be producing mining revenues that will contribute to an overall monthly revenue run rate of $1.5 million at current cryptocurrency pricing.

In addition, the Company anticipates a breakout record quarter for the three months ending September 30, 2021. However, the fourth quarter should be a much more significant breakout in financial terms given that it will be the first quarter featuring a full three months of mining at peak capacity as well as the start of revenues from hosting operations.

Hosting Power Deployment. Management conducted site visits to its primary Southeastern US cryptocurrency mining hosting site earlier in the week. Based on that visit, the project is on schedule and the Company believes it will meet its approximate target for deploying the first 20 megawatts of power at the site around the end of October. This will begin the process of scaling up hosting operations to the full 200 MW that the project is designed to deploy to the Company's hosting clientele.

Corporate Identity. The Company is still awaiting final approval of its corporate name and stock symbol change from FINRA. As communicated in the Company's August 3 release, ISW Holdings has officially filed for a corporate name change to "BlockQuarry Corp." The Company also filed to change its trading symbol. Both filings are now actively going through FINRA, and more details will be announced when FINRA has completed its due diligence process.

Management Commentary. "We will unquestionably log our best quarter in Company history - by a wide margin - when the books close at the end of the month," noted Alonzo Pierce, ISWH CEO. "But that will likely be dwarfed by what rolls in over coming quarters. We have made a few final adjustments and updates that are being implemented right now that will take us to full capacity in terms of achievable hashrate in Pennsylvania. That will bring us to a topline run-rate of approximately $1.5 million per month, which may double again beginning midway through the fourth quarter as we begin to ramp up hosting revenues."

About ISW/BlockQuarry

ISW/BlockQuarry Corp is quickly becoming one of the largest Mining and Hosting providers in the digital currency space in North America, as we seek to transform the financial markets of the future. Our complement of cutting-edge technologies has enhanced the Bitcoin/Cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling our customers to take advantage of real-time cost savings. At the same time, our customers can feel confident that their digital transactions and assets are entirely secure. Our company utilizes a scalable blockchain infrastructure to convert unique identifiable assets (UIAs) into interchangeable digital assets such as Bitcoin and other fungible digital assets. We offer immediate liquidity in the form of fast, confidential transactions, as well as the issuance of assets in the traditional capital markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets ( www.otcmarkets.com ).

Company Contact: info@ISWHoldings.com

Public Relations EDM Media, LLC https://edm.media

Corporate Communications: IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

