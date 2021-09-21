What Lorde's Te Reo Maori Songs Mean For The Effort To Revive The Language
Who is entitled to sing in a language that is not their own? That was the question from some fans after New Zealand pop artist Lorde released a mini-album of five of her songs translated in te reo Maori, the language spoken by the people indigenous to her home country of New Zealand. Lorde is not Maori, but she said in a statement that much of her value system comes from traditional Maori principles.www.wyomingpublicmedia.org
Comments / 0