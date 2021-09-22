CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Optoma Announces Highest Brightness WUXGA Projector Series With Eight Interchangeable Lenses

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large display products and the #1 DLP™ brand in the Americas,* today announced its highest brightness professional laser projectors to-date, filling a need for high-end installations, including the entertainment, exhibition, and digital signage markets. At 17,000, 19,000 and 22,000 lumens respectively, the Optoma Ultra Bright Series ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors establish an incredibly high brightness benchmark to the category, as well as extreme flexibility with eight interchangeable lenses to meet the needs of even the most complex installations.

As part of Optoma's DuraCore laser line up, the Ultra Bright Series high-performance projectors feature 4K HDR compatibility, pure engine video processing and color matching to produce visually striking, lifelike images with exceptional detail and high color accuracy. Additionally, the new models feature Optoma's Visual Suite** software, along with an integrated camera, creating seamless setups with automatic image adjustments, warping, and calibration for consistently bright and uniformed images every time while reducing installation hours.

Strong reliability is at the core of Optoma's Ultra Bright projectors, with 24/7 operation capabilities, up to 30,000 hours of laser lifetime, and an IP5X rating for optimal and dependable performance, even under more extreme conditions up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit / 50 degrees Celsius. With a robust metal chassis and modular design for easier maintenance, a multitude of connectivity options, and failsafe redundancy mode for instant source switching, the ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors offer a solution for intricate installations, including multi-projector and dome projection applications.

"We are constantly innovating to address the unique and evolving performance needs of the ProAV market, and are thrilled to enhance Optoma's award-winning projection portfolio, offering a full lineup of projector solutions ranging from 3,000 to 22,000 lumens," said James Fursse, technical product manager at Optoma. "The Ultra Bright Series ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 projectors are carefully designed additions to our extensive range of professional display products, providing customers with high brightness, flexible solutions that deliver both on price and visual performance."

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™ is available on the Ultra Bright Series, offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts or announcements across on-site displays.

Additional specifications across all three projectors include:

  • Resolution: 1920 x 1200 WUXGA
  • 4K HDR compatibility
  • Contrast: 2,000,000:1
  • Laser Lifetime: 30,000 hours
  • Eight interchangeable lenses, ranging from short throw to long throw ratios (0.65 - 10.8:1)
  • Visual Suite software: built-in image blending and warping
  • Horizontal and vertical lens shift
  • Redundant input with fast switch support

The Optoma ZU1700, ZU1900 and ZU2200 are available today through authorized Optoma resellers. For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

OMS is a trademark of Optoma Corporation.

*Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Q22021, for projectors +500 lumens

**Visual Suite software will be available in early 2022 via firmware update

About Optoma Technology, Inc.Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors and Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, to LED displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoma-announces-highest-brightness-wuxga-projector-series-with-eight-interchangeable-lenses-301382201.html

SOURCE Optoma

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Optoma Debuts Advanced Remote Management Solution for Audio Visual Displays

Optoma Management Suite offers real-time monitoring for audio visual devices via a single platform. Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of large visual display products, and the #1 DLP brand in the Americas,* announced its new Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™, an intuitive display management solution to streamline operations by monitoring, diagnosing and controlling audio visual displays via a local area network and wireless connectivity from a single platform and location. Complimenting Optoma’s award-winning display products, OMS is the first management solution that is compatible with other displays that are connected via PJLink, enabling easy integration into existing display fleets while offering differing levels of access and control for users, ensuring devices are securely managed.
ELECTRONICS
Trusted Reviews

Xiaomi announces the Pad 5, a new projector and more

Xiaomi unveiled a range of new tech today and, among them, was the Pad 5, the Mi Smart Projector 2 and the Mesh System AX3000. The star of the event was the Xiaomi 11T Pro, alongside the lower-specced 11T and the 11 Lite 5G NE smartphones. We’ve already shared a guide to those, but read on to discover everything else Xiaomi announced today.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Best business projectors of 2021: top projectors for home and travel

If you're looking for one of the best business projector choices to make your presentations really stand out or to supercharge your home entertainment, then you've come to the right place. In our list of the best business projectors, we've examined a wide range of brands and models to suit...
SMALL BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Rounded Portable Connected Projectors

The Benq GV30 portable smart projector is an all-in-one entertainment solution for consumers looking to enjoy an immersive content experience no matter where they are. The unit offers a projection angle of 135-degrees along with autofocus and vertical keystone correction, which help to support the 720p resolution and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness. The compact system provides connectivity to Android TV and the ability to wirelessly cast content, while the built-in speaker can be used on its own or in collaboration with the additional base.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Optoma Corporation#Projector#Brightness#Oms#Dlp#Texas Instruments#Pma Research#Q22021#Visual Suite#Proscene#Creative Touch#Optoma Technology#The Optoma Group#Continental
TechRadar

XDO Pico Projector review

Like XDO’s Pico PC, the Pico Projector’s scale skirts on the edge of practicality. It works surprisingly well if you have a dark room and external power. The snag is that you can’t just buy it without investing in a Kickstarter bundle. We recently covered the XDO Tech Pantera Pico...
ELECTRONICS
suasnews.com

Teledyne Flir OEM, Teledyne FLIR Introduces Neutrino SX8 Mid-Wavelength Infrared Camera Module and Four Neutrino IS Series Models with Integrated Continuous Zoom Lenses

With High Operating Temperature (HOT) Focal Plane Array (FPA) Technology for Faster Imaging and Multiple Integrated Continuous Zoom (CZ) Lens Options, the Neutrino® Portfolio Offers Superior Performance for Integration within Airborne, Unmanned, C-UAS, Security, Surveillance, and Targeting Systems. Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today introduced the Neutrino...
ELECTRONICS
inparkmagazine.com

Christie’s new M series projector even more colorful and compact

Christie announced the M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector, their smallest, lightest and quietest all-in-one RGB pure laser projector. The new M 4K25 RGB continues the original M Series legacy of reliability, ruggedness and innovation. First introduced in 2007, the original M Series was a game-changer for the ProAV industry....
ELECTRONICS
osxdaily.com

Apple Watch Series 7 Announced

Apple announced the updated Apple Watch Series 7 today, along with the iPhone 13 lineup. As you’d expect, the updated Apple Watch line includes all the health features of existing Apple Watch models, along with some new cosmetic changes and other improvements. Apple Watch Series 7. Larger display. New color...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TrendHunter.com

Optimized Outdoor Projector Systems

The XGIMI Halo+ FHD Smart Projector is a powerful multimedia entertainment solution for users seeking a way to enjoy their choice of content from the comfort of home as well as out of the house. The projector is characterized by its compact design that can be easily set up in...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

Convictional Announces $6.7 Million Series A Funding

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Convictional, the first supplier enablement platform for retailers and distributors to power drop ship, marketplace and wholesale business models in one solution, announced that it has secured $6.7 million in Series A funding, led by solo venture capitalist Lachy Groom who led Convictional's 2019 seed round out of Y Combinator.
BUSINESS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Intel to announce new US site for eight fabs

Intel will announce, later this year, a new US site which will have eight new fabs, said CEO Pat Gelsinger (pictured on a digger) at the ground-breaking ceremony for its two new $20 billion Arizona foundry fabs. “As the only U.S.-based leading-edge chipmaker, we are committed to building on this...
BUSINESS
Digital Camera World

Canon announces Canon EOS R3 plus 2 new RF lenses and 4 new accessories

Canon just made "the most exciting announcement of the year" – read everything that was announced, right here. Canon has just made "the most exciting announcement of the year", where it fully revealed the Canon EOS R3 (review here), a pair of new affordable RF lenses, and four new accessories that can be used with the R3. You can watch the streamed announcement below, and read our live commentary as the news unfolded.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Best Indoor Security Cameras

Most people can agree that installing a home security system is a wise investment, but it can often be difficult to figure out where to start. There’s a ton of different gear out there, and the idea of setting up a large, multi-component setup full of cameras, alarms, and sensors can be daunting. If you want to start small, my recommendation is to get a really good smart indoor security camera, and build a larger system from there. Smart indoor security cameras are a good choice because they don’t have a lengthy, complicated setup process, or take up too much space. Set...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Silicon Republic

SenseOn raises $20m in Series A led by Eight Roads Ventures

The London-based security start-up has also taken on AppDynamics alumnus Jeremy Duggan as a member of its board. UK cybersecurity start-up SenseOn has closed a $20m Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures. Existing investors MMC Ventures, Crane Venture Partners and Winton Ventures also returned to increase their...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest (good) 43-inch 4K TV you can buy today

Best Buy is offering the 43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for $300 today, down from the usual $400. A savings of $50, the price reduction has just made the well-priced 4K TV even better value than usual making this a must-have if you’re looking to kit out your bedroom, den, kitchen, or your dorm room for less. As always, we don’t know how long the TV will be available at this price so if you want to get in on the offer, you’ll need to buy it now. You’re going to love what great value TCL is in the TV world.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

This is the best Vizio TV we've seen all year—and its price is right on the money

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The P-Series Quantum offers stellar design, contrast, and color all at a great price. Aside from a couple of blemishes—namely, a lackluster smart platform and limited viewing angles—the P-Series Quantum is a...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals are always worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized-but-high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of Black Friday TV...
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy