CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PTS Advance And Sidewinders LLC Announce Joint Venture: Sidewinders Advance

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewinders LLC and PTS Advance are pleased to announce a joint venture— Sidewinders Advance. Marrying Sidewinders decades of experience as rotating equipment repair specialists in the power generation industry with PTS Advance's deep expertise in staffing skilled trades to become the leading provider of technical staff to the power generation industry.

Glen Peterkin, Co-Owner & President of Sidewinders LLC, with his 30 years' experience as a Winder and Generator Specialist, will continue to identify, train, and develop talented generator winders. JanEllen M. Peterkin, PE, Sidewinders' majority owner & CEO, and Kleyton Nascimento, Sidewinders' Vice President, will offer business acumen and operational expertise as Managing Partners of Sidewinders Advance.

Additional Managing Partners in the Sidewinders Advance venture are staffing industry giants Dustin House and Paul Blues, President and Executive Vice President of PTS Advance. For over 25 years, PTS Advance has supported various clients in the Energy & Infrastructure space, including major Owner-Operators, OEMs, EPCs, maintenance contractors, and more—with well-qualified staff across the various skilled trades disciplines.

Sidewinders Advance's new Director of Skilled Trades, Trevin Melton, has expertise in managing teams with experience recruiting technicians across a range of skilled trades—bladers, precision millwrights, machinists, AC/DC motor mechanics, welders, pipefitters, certified welding inspectors, and electricians. Drawing on this experience and his knowledge of the compliance landscape around the skilled trades, Trevin will help extend Sidewinders Advance's reach to support our growing client base.

Sidewinders Advance will expand Sidewinders' current service offering while continuing to provide service with the same technical competence their customers know and trust. Because of the partnership with PTS Advance, Sidewinders Advance is actively developing more robust databases across all skilled trades disciplines, which will now include bladers, welders, machinists, and mechanics. Sidewinders Advance will be able to improve compliance and training protocols while providing a more robust internal team to drive better efficiencies from mobilization to demobilization. A client can send one request for resources on a given project, and Sidewinders Advance will have EHS-trained, background-checked, highly qualified technicians in a variety of disciplines ready to staff that project.

According to Sidewinders' CEO, JanEllen M. Peterkin, "We have been working as competitors in the same space, and what kept bringing us back to the table on this joint venture was our desire to combine our respective strengths and revolutionize the skilled trades staffing industry."

PTS Advance President, Dustin House, commented "We couldn't be more excited to join forces as Sidewinders Advance. Our teams' combined experience, capabilities, and deep network of talent will no doubt make us the Center of Excellence for skilled trades staffing solutions across the power industry."

At Sidewinders Advance, we're better together through the combination of Sidewinders' technical abilities and PTS Advance's ability to staff more people more efficiently and with an enhanced focus on compliance.

Visit Sidewinders Advance at https://www.SWAdvance.com to learn more.

About PTS Advance PTS Advance is the largest specialist provider of technical talent to the United States' petrochemical industry with a growing service offering in Power & Renewables, Life Sciences, Construction & Infrastructure, and Manufacturing industries. PTS Advance helps businesses source qualified candidates so they can spend more time focusing on completing successful projects - and less time worrying about their staffing needs. With 70 years combined experience, PTS Advance provides a full range of staffing solutions, including Contract, Direct, and Project Hire; Payroll & Transition Services; and innovative solutions (Hiring Manager Portal & Private Talent Pool).

About Sidewinders Sidewinders is trusted in the power generation industry for its knowledge of generator equipment maintenance and repair.

Sidewinders provides swift and effective service to our customers in power plants and utilities across the country and around the world. In addition, we are committed to serving the power generation industry with outstanding safety, quality, and performance—in that order—on every project, without exception.

Contact: Dustin House 407-590-3037 319551@email4pr.com https://www.PTSAdvance.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pts-advance-and-sidewinders-llc-announce-joint-venture-sidewinders-advance-301382734.html

SOURCE PTS Advance

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

KPX Chemical And Huntsman Form Joint Venture In Korea

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KPX Chemical, a leading polyols producer for polyurethanes in Korea, and Huntsman Corporation (HUN) - Get Huntsman Corporation Report, a world-leading MDI-based polyurethanes and specialty chemical manufacturer, today announced the establishment of a joint venture named KPX HUNTSMAN POLYURETHANES AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD. (KHPUA). The joint venture will create and provide innovative polyurethane system solutions to Korean automakers from a specialty polyurethanes manufacturing facility at KPX Chemical's Ulsan plant. Operations are expected to commence by the end of October.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

MINISO Group Announces Acquisition Of Remaining Stake In A Joint Venture For Its Headquarters Building Project

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) ("MINISO Group", "MINISO" or the "Company" ), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with YGF MC Limited ("YGF MC"), a company jointly controlled by the Company's controlling shareholders, Mr. Guofu Ye and Ms. Yunyun Yang, to acquire the remaining 80% equity stake in YGF Investment V Limited ("YGF Investment"), a joint venture between YGF MC and the Company to establish MINISO's new headquarters building. After closing of the proposed purchase, the Company will hold 100% equity interests in YGF Investment and will start to consolidate the financial results of YGF Investment into the Company's financial statements. The transaction has been approved by the audit committee and the board of directors of the Company.
ECONOMY
San Francisco Examiner

TRUiC Announces New Advanced AI Business Name Generator

As many of you will already know, choosing your business’s name can be one of the most challenging- yet important, decisions that you will have to make when initially launching your business. This is because a good business name will play a pivotal role in the ways in which you...
TECHNOLOGY
andnowuknow.com

Limoneira Announces New Joint Venture With Wileman Bros. & Elliott; Harold Edwards and Brian Johnson Comment

SANTA PAULA, CA - Venturing into the unknown is kind of our thing in fresh produce. We continue to pave the way for our world’s food footprint, and Limoneira is helping to lead the charge. In its most recent venture, the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wileman Bros. & Elliott to join forces and sell their combined citrus volumes under the One World of Citrus Alliance.
SANTA PAULA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joint Venture#Pts Advance#Co Owner#Generator Specialist#Pe#Paul Blues#Sidewinders Advance#Skilled Trades#Ac Dc#The Center Of Excellence#Visit Sidewinders Advance#Https Www#Swadvance Com#Pts Advance Pts Advance#Power Renewables#Life Sciences#Project Hire#Sidewinders Sidewinders
DFW Community News

Behringer and Orangestar Announce Purchase of McKinney Corporate Center in Joint Venture

Long-time real estate investors Behringer and Orangestar today announced their partnership to acquire commercial office properties across the major metropolitan markets of Texas. Seeking both boutique and value-added properties in urban and suburban locations, the partners have stated a desire to create solutions for niche property sellers grappling with the economic uncertainty of the post-COVID investment environment.
MCKINNEY, TX
thebalance.com

What Is a Qualified Joint Venture?

A qualified joint venture (QJV) is a federal tax election for spouses who co-own a business and meet certain criteria. As long as a married couple files a joint tax return, both materially participate in the business, and agree to operate as a QJV, they can elect to be treated as sole proprietors instead of a partnership.
ECONOMY
cascadebusnews.com

EDCO Announces Semi-finalists for Growth & Impact Competitions, Advancing One Step Closer to Presenting at 2021 Bend Venture Conference

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announces the semi-finalists advancing in the Growth Stage and Impact Competitions for the 17th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) on Thursday, October 21 – Friday, October 22, 2021. The semi-finalists below have one more round of cuts to go before qualifying to present at...
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Aviation Week

Swedish Companies Agree To Biofuel Joint Venture

Sweden-based SCA, Europe’s largest private forest owner, and Nordic energy company St1 have established a joint venture to produce and sell liquid biofuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The joint venture will own 50% of St1’s Gothenburg Biorefinery in Sweden, which is planned to become... Subscription Required. Swedish Companies Agree...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Unveils UK Joint Venture

The San Francisco clothing company is making good on the asset-light European strategy it announced last year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
verticalmag.com

LCI and SMFL expand helicopter leasing joint venture

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, seconds. LCI, a leading helicopter leasing, management and investment platform, and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Company, Limited (SMFL) have acquired and committed to an additional twelve next generation helicopters within their helicopter leasing joint venture. The helicopters, which are worth in excess of US$120...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
massachusettsnewswire.com

Loren Data Corp. Announces New Portal with Advanced Visibility and B2B Onboarding

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that they have introduced a new user interface for their clients. “Enabling secure transaction management and real-time administration of our customers’ trading communities is a central tenet...
TECHNOLOGY
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Joint Venture Acquires Onkyo Audio/Video

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based Premium Audio Co. and Sharp Corp. in Japan have created a joint venture and acquired the audio/video business of Japan-based Onkyo. PAC says it owns 75% of the joint venture and will manage all product development, engineering, sales, marketing and distribution of Onkyo's home entertainment business. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
hiphop-n-more.com

Blxst Re-Signs with Red Bull Records; Announces Joint Venture with his Evgle Imprint

After having a very successful last one and half years, Blxst has announced that he has re-signed with Red Bull Records for a worldwide partnership. The news follows Blxst’s first-ever award show nomination as “Best New Hip Hop Artist” at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper-singer is currently working on his debut Studio album, scheduled to be released sometime next year. The partnership will also entail a joint venture between Red Bull and Blxst’s own company, Evgle which he founded in 2018. Through this venture, Red Bull Records and Evgle will work together to sign rising talent.
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
resourceworld.com

Metals Creek drilling on Newmont gold joint venture

Metals Creek Resources Corp. [MEC-TSXV] has commenced drilling at the Ogden gold project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden gold project is a 50/50 joint venture with Newmont Corp., [NGT-TSX, NEM-NYSE] with Metals Creek serving as the operator. The Thomas Ogden zone (TOG) will be the main focus of this drill...
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Advanced Solutions Introduces AdvancedPass

CHICAGO – September 21, 2021 – Advanced Solutions today introduced its AdvancedPasstm technology that allows carrier partners the ease of digitally checking in at participating sites. The innovative digital logistics solution makes it as easy as swiping an eWallet at a fast-food restaurant. AdvancedPasstm is a standard and technology that...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

DLS Technology Announces Advanced Search & Predictive Analytics Services

DLS Technology Corp., a premiere Solutions Integrator and one of Canada’s Top Growing and Growth 400 companies, has always been at the forefront of Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation innovation. Our latest partnerships with industry-leading Business Intelligence and Data Analytics solutions are no exception. Marketing Technology News:Vonage Supports Expanding...
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy