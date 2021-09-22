CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cyndx Launches Owner, A New Cap Table Management Platform For Fast-Growing Startups

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyndx, the AI-enabled search and discovery platform for identifying growth opportunities among private market participants, has announced today the launch of Owner, a new product that provides easy-to-use cap table management for startups and private companies. Designed to facilitate growth, Owner offers an efficient way to manage a private company's capitalization table and allows for sophisticated scenario modeling and waterfall analysis capabilities that generate actionable insights for capital raising.

"This is a game-changer for companies who are looking to bring in growth capital," noted James McVeigh, CEO of Cyndx.

With Owner, founders can communicate company value in real time, assess various capital raise options, and understand the financial implications of offers (term sheets) from investors. Owner empowers users to weigh the effects of alternative capital sources on potential returns and shareholder voting power. Owner gives founders, executives, and investors a clearer view of the impact of a term sheet on equity dilution, enabling them to negotiate with investors from a position of strength.

Owner is particularly valuable when used in conjunction with Cyndx's existing Raiser and Finder products. While Owner's cap table management capabilities help prepare companies for term sheet evaluation, Raiser helps founders identify the right investors for their next rounds of funding. Conversely, Cyndx's Finder product is used by private equity and venture capital firms to find great companies to invest in, many of which are often difficult to find or not found at all using traditional databases.

"We launched Cyndx to introduce a level of efficiency within the private capital markets that did not exist previously. Today, with its expanded functionality, Owner represents a major step forward in our mission." noted James McVeigh, Founder and CEO of Cyndx. "This is a game changer for companies who are looking to bring in growth capital. Founders and leadership teams alike can now better understand the implications of the various capital raise term sheets they receive and attain more awareness of how their ownership structure will change, so that they can make better decisions about which option to select. We have also priced the product so that even early-stage companies with limited resources can easily harness the full power of the platform."

Owner is designed to facilitate portability of cap table data and meet the needs of companies regardless of where they are in their lifecycle. Owner is available in three subscription models: Freemium (for up to 50 shareholders), Premium, and Enterprise. To learn more about Cyndx, or to sign up for Owner, please visit www.cyndx.com.

About CyndxCyndx is the most powerful AI-enabled platform for discovering and connecting with growth opportunities for companies and investors. The company's proprietary AI-based algorithms, combined with the most up-to-date and accurate data on more than 14M private companies, help deliver meaningful insights that enable successful growth decisions. Be it a startup looking to raise capital, a venture capital or private equity firm looking to invest, or an M&A specialist searching for the next acquisition target for their client - Cyndx surfaces strategic insights with unrivaled accuracy, speed and relevancy.

Founded in 2013 by bankers, investors, and data scientists, the company's core product suite includes Cyndx Finder, Cyndx Raiser and Cyndx Owner. Cyndx is headquartered in Florida.

For more information visit www.cyndx.com or email info@cyndx.com

Media ContactsCyndx Julia Dehay Julia.dehay@cyndx.com 917-476-9895

R.J. Walker & Co. Ryan Walker ryan@rjwalkerco.com 860-930-3611

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyndx-launches-owner-a-new-cap-table-management-platform-for-fast-growing-startups-301382205.html

SOURCE Cyndx

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Inmarsat Launches New CX Platform for Airlines to Monetise Inflight Connectivity

Inmarsat on Monday announced the launch of its innovative new OneFi customer experience platform (CXP) for airlines. The first-of-its-kind solution will serve as a catalyst to monetise inflight connectivity by bringing a host of onboard services together within a single portal interface, which passengers can easily access using their own personal devices.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
outsourcing-pharma.com

Remarque launches risk-based quality management platform

The technology is designed to enable connection to any source data system, enabling connectivity in identifying, monitoring, and managing trial risks. When a regulatory body comes knocking on a clinical research operation’s door looking for information, it is beneficial to be ready with a quick, thorough response. With an increased focus on risk-based monitoring, trial teams need to be able to comply rapidly and be prepared to go back into the archives for data from months, even years, ago.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Venture Capital Firms#Private Company#Cyndx Launches Owner#Cyndxcyndx#M A#R J Walker Co
Louisville Business First

Software startup launches new patient services product

A newly-emerged software startup has developed a proprietary case management platform built for patient services. It's called P3 Technology and it was founded by industry veteran Heather Rose in 2019. She has two decades of patient services experience, leading operations for one of the largest providers in the industry, according to a news release.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
mpamag.com

Maxwell launches new secondary market investment platform

Digital mortgage platform Maxwell has launched a new platform meant to give community lenders access to secondary capital markets. According to its release, the newly launched Maxwell Capital is a secondary market investor for small and midsize lenders who originate an average of between $200 million and $2 billion a year. The platform is available exclusively to customers using Maxwell’s point of sale and is backed by dedicated service and support.
ECONOMY
Inman.com

Opendoor launches partnership with new-home platform BDX

Opendoor is digging into the new-home market through a partnership with Builders Digital Experience (BDX), the owners of the new-home search platform NewHomeSource. Starting Thursday, homeowners can request an Opendoor Trade-In offer through a widget on NewHomeSource’s listing pages. “We hear every day from consumers that selling their existing home...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Stellar MLS to launch new agent platform

The nation’s third largest MLS, with over 70,000 agents in Florida and Puerto Rico, Stellar MLS announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Remine and MoxiWorks to launch a new platform for real estate professionals. Stellar MLS currently offers members a suite of over 24 different products to help agents...
MLS
techstartups.com

Verizon launches a new startup accelerator to help close the disability divide

Verizon, the U.S.’ largest cellphone provider, is known for providing superior wireless coverage that covers 70 percent of the United States. But not many people know about the company’s investment in technology startups. For example, Verizon bought AOL for $4.4 billion in 2015 and Yahoo two years later for $4.5 billion. In May, Verizon decided to sell Yahoo (including TechCrunch) and other media assets to private equity firm Apollo for $5 billion.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Opera Ad Manager Self-Service Ad Platform Launches For SMBs

Opera, the Norwegian technology company specializing in web browsers, on Wednesday launched a self-service ad platform that connects brands and advertisers with the hundreds of millions of consumers who actively use the company's desktop and mobile browsers. The self-service platform, powered by DanAds, an adtech infrastructure for publishers, rolls out...
INTERNET
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy