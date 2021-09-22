CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEI Pharma To Present At The 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) - Get MEI Pharma, Inc. Report, a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on advancing new therapies for cancer, today announced that it will present a company overview and business update at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of MEI Pharma's website at http://www.meipharma.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on MEI Pharma's website for at least 30 days after the live event concludes.

About MEI PharmaMEI Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEIP) is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing potential new therapies for cancer. MEI Pharma's portfolio of drug candidates contains multiple clinical-stage assets, including zandelisib, currently in ongoing clinical trials which may support marketing approvals with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities globally. Each of MEI Pharma's pipeline candidates leverages a different mechanism of action with the objective of developing therapeutic options that are: (1) differentiated, (2) address unmet medical needs and (3) deliver improved benefit to patients either as standalone treatments or in combination with other therapeutic options. For more information, please visit www.meipharma.com. Follow us on Twitter @MEI_Pharma and on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements Under U.S. law, a new drug cannot be marketed until it has been investigated in clinical studies and approved by the FDA as being safe and effective for the intended use. Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should be aware that our actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our failure to successfully commercialize our product candidates; costs and delays in the development and or FDA approval, or the failure to obtain such approval, of our product candidates; uncertainties or differences in interpretation in clinical trial results; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our industry and individual companies, including on our counterparties, the supply chain, the execution of our clinical development programs, our access to financing and the allocation of government resources; our inability to maintain or enter into, and the risks resulting from our dependence upon, collaboration or contractual arrangements necessary for the development, manufacture, commercialization, marketing, sales and distribution of any products; competitive factors; our inability to protect our patents or proprietary rights and obtain necessary rights to third party patents and intellectual property to operate our business; our inability to operate our business without infringing the patents and proprietary rights of others; general economic conditions; the failure of any products to gain market acceptance; our inability to obtain any additional required financing; technological changes; government regulation; changes in industry practice; and one-time events. We do not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mei-pharma-to-present-at-the-2021-cantor-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-301382464.html

SOURCE MEI Pharma, Inc.

TheStreet

