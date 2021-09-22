IIROC Trade Resumption - GTMS

Copper demand is expected to rise over the coming years. Lockheed Martin stock is falling despite excellent fundamentals. Siemens offers a healthy and growing dividend. Supply chain issues, inflation, rising COVID-19 cases, and China's Evergrande Group crisis are just a few of the fears rippling through markets right now. The U.S. stock market remains one of the best places to park savings long term. But some investors may be interested in rebalancing their portfolio toward value stocks or dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO