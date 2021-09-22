CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medicenna Presenting At Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit today.

Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will deliver a presentation entitled, "Evolutionary IL-2 Superkines: Past, Present and Future" at 2:50 pm EDT.

In addition to Dr. Merchant's presentation, Dr. Mann Muhsin, Chief Medical Officer of Medicenna, will participate in a Summit panel discussion at 10:10 am EDT today entitled "What Key Challenges do we Need to Overcome to Unlock the Full Potential of Cytokine Therapeutics?"

Finally, Dr. Fahar Merchant will moderate a Summit panel discussion at 4:50 pm EDT entitled, "Where does the Future Lie for Cytokine Therapies?"

For further information on the Summit please see https://www.cytokinetherapeutics.com/.

About Medicenna Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITs™ program, ( Bifunctional Super Kine Immuno Therapie s) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically "cold" tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

Forward-Looking StatementThis news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and relate to the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "believes", "seeks" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risks detailed in the annual information form and Form 40-F of the Company and in other filings made by the Company with the applicable securities regulators from time to time in Canada and the United States.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, we do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements.

Further InformationFor further information about the Company please contact:Elizabeth Williams, Chief Financial Officer, 416-648-5555, ewilliams@medicenna.com Investor ContactFor more investor information, please contact:Dan Ferry, Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors, 617-430-7576, daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

