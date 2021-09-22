Medicenna Presenting At Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in the Next-Gen Cytokine Therapeutics Summit today.

Dr. Fahar Merchant, President and CEO of Medicenna, will deliver a presentation entitled, "Evolutionary IL-2 Superkines: Past, Present and Future" at 2:50 pm EDT.

In addition to Dr. Merchant's presentation, Dr. Mann Muhsin, Chief Medical Officer of Medicenna, will participate in a Summit panel discussion at 10:10 am EDT today entitled "What Key Challenges do we Need to Overcome to Unlock the Full Potential of Cytokine Therapeutics?"

Finally, Dr. Fahar Merchant will moderate a Summit panel discussion at 4:50 pm EDT entitled, "Where does the Future Lie for Cytokine Therapies?"

For further information on the Summit please see https://www.cytokinetherapeutics.com/.

About Medicenna Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines. Medicenna's long-acting IL-2 Superkine, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity thereby preferentially stimulating cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells. Medicenna's early-stage BiSKITs™ program, ( Bifunctional Super Kine Immuno Therapie s) is designed to enhance the ability of Superkines to treat immunologically "cold" tumors. Medicenna's IL-4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has been studied in 5 clinical trials including a Phase 2b trial for recurrent GBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

