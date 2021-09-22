Drew Lynch To Headline 19.5 Annual Comedy For A Cure® On October 17, 2021

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the TSC Alliance® announced Drew Lynch, a stand-up comedian known for his 2015 second place finish on America's Got Talent, will headline the organization's premier annual event, Comedy for a Cure® at 4:30 pm PT, Sunday, October 17.

Comedy for a Cure brings together top comedians and entertainers to raise funds for those impacted by tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC), a rare genetic disease affecting around 1 million people worldwide. This year, the event will be a hybrid model livestreamed from Feinstein's at Vitello's Supper Club in Studio City, CA for both virtual and in-person attendees.

This event's entertainment lineup features headliner Drew Lynch and a performance by Althea Grace - singer, songwriter, guitarist - who broke out on American Idol Season 19. Grace has a two-year-old daughter, Lennon, with TSC who uses music to give a voice to her daughter and all those living with disease.

Comedy for a Cure will be hosted by long-time TSC Alliance supporters and comedians Jim O'Heir from Parks and Recreation and comedian and honoree Wendy Liebman. The event's comedian planning committee, led by Jim O'Heir, includes Shane Brady from Doctor Sleep, Mo Collins from Fear the Walking Dead, Kate Flannery from The Office, John Henson from ABC's Wipeout, Wendy Liebman, Melissa Peterman from Reba, Alex Skuby from King of Queens and actor and comedian Craig Shoemaker.

During the event, the TSC Alliance will honor comedian Wendy Liebman with the TSC Champion Award and recognize Althea Grace with the Courage in Leadership Award. Both have made significant differences in the fight against TSC.

Since its inception, Comedy for a Cure has raised nearly $5 million toward finding a cure for TSC, providing support and information to anyone impacted by the disease, funding necessary research and increasing awareness. TSC is a rare genetic disease that causes tumors to form in vital organs, including the brain, heart, kidneys, skin and lungs. Changes in the brain caused by TSC have the biggest impact on quality of life, from epilepsy to developmental delays to intellectual disabilities, behavioral challenges and autism. Nearly one million people worldwide have TSC. Some live independently with few symptoms while others require complex care.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ComedyforaCure.org today.

About the TSC AllianceThe TSC Alliance is an internationally recognized nonprofit that does everything it takes to improve the lives of people with tuberous sclerosis complex. The organization drives research, increases care quality and access, inspires hope and advocates with and for all affected by the disease. Learn more at tscalliance.org.

