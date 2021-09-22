CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maverix Private Equity Names Mohit Talwar As Partner

By PR Newswire
TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Maverix Private Equity, a Canadian growth private equity firm focused on pioneering technology-enabled growth and disruption, welcomes Mohit Talwar to the team as Partner. Committed to strengthening and transforming Canadian businesses, Mohit will be responsible for deal sourcing, execution, and portfolio company monitoring at Maverix.

"We are at an incredible time in our journey at Maverix," said John Ruffolo, Founder and Managing Partner at Maverix Private Equity. "Our market is expanding and innovation is accelerating. This massive untapped opportunity is why we are eager to welcome Mohit to our team, who will be an invaluable asset to help us achieve our ambitious vision."

Mohit brings deep investing experience, sector expertise, and international perspective to Maverix. Most recently, he was a private equity investor at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan where he invested in a variety of industries including technology, financial services, and transportation. He served on the board of directors of high-growth companies including Fleet Complete, RATESDOTCA Group, Sovos, CareerBuilder, and SeaCube Container Leasing. Previously, he worked at Greenbriar Equity Group and Morgan Stanley.

"I'm thrilled to join the talented and esteemed team at Maverix that has the shared vision to invest in Canada's innovation community," said Mohit. "I believe Maverix's unique partnership approach to investing will resonate with entrepreneurs and management teams. The firm offers creative and flexible growth capital solutions to Canadian businesses that are using technology to disrupt traditional industries, and I'm excited to be a part of this new venture."

ABOUT MAVERIX PRIVATE EQUITY

Maverix Private Equity is a growth Toronto-based private equity firm. It is led by an experienced and talented team with the background, network, and track record necessary to successfully execute on an investment strategy of technology-enabled growth and disruption. Maverix is currently investing out of its inaugural fund, the Maverix Growth Equity Fund I, of USD$500M. Maverix targets North American companies with rapidly growing revenue and evidence of a profitable business model.

For more information on Product: https://www.maverixpe.com

https://www.maverixpe.com/

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maverix-private-equity-names-mohit-talwar-as-partner-301381657.html

SOURCE Maverix Private Equity

