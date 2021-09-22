CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intra-Cellular Therapies To Present At The 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:40 am ET.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com. Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com .

Contact:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.Juan Sanchez, M.D. Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations646-440-9333

Burns McClellan, Inc.Lisa Burns cradinovic@burnsmc.com212-213-0006

