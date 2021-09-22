CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USI Expands Efforts To Revitalize Housing And Invest In Neighborhoods Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Strategies, Inc., (USI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Choice Neighborhoods initiative (CNI) Community of Practice. The initiative will support more than 100 participating cities develop and implement comprehensive, locally-driven plans to revitalize housing in their communities. Through the federal Choice Neighborhoods program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, USI has leveraged more than $14 billion in public and private dollars as well as philanthropic funds to support redeveloping distressed public or assisted housing and spur comprehensive neighborhood revitalization - particularly in communities of color.

USI Expands Efforts to Support Community-Led Policies to Address Housing Crisis

The initiative will target current CNI grantee cities (99 planning and 40 implementation grantees) while working with local leaders, community stakeholders such as city governments and public housing authorities, and residents, to create and implement plans to revitalize housing. USI seeks to contribute to developing the knowledge base of best practices and processes for community revitalization and provide data-driven strategies to improve outcomes for low-wealth families and communities of color and done through a racial equity lens. As part of this work, USI is expanding its "community of practice" among grantees in which they interact regularly through peer learning exchanges, evidence-to-action labs, and direct resources. Through this peer network, grantees can collaborate on local innovations, discuss persistent challenges, create shared priorities, and influence policies that address inequities at local, regional, and national levels.

"USI is committed to managing the Community of Practice Initiative through an equity and results lens where CNI sites have a voice in setting their priorities. The primary objectives of the Initiative are to increase the capacity of partnering organizations and to influence changes in federal, state and local policy, removing structural and technical and adaptive barriers to social and economic mobility for low-wealth families while revitalizing communities," said Esther Shin, president of Urban Strategies, Inc. (USI).

The USI system is thankful for funding from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. USI also recognizes the Annie E. Casey Foundation for supporting USI's implementation of an organization-wide results-oriented approach to accelerate measurable and equitable improvements in outcomes for young people and families that will be used to support this effort.

Urban Strategies, Inc., (USI) is a national nonprofit leader with extensive experience in developing and implementing people-centered strategies in communities that are undergoing comprehensive physical revitalization. USI partners in 38 communities in 22 cities/territories while working with community partners to develop economic opportunities, cradle-to-college/career success, high quality health services and a range of comprehensive service supports.

USI is an organization of color led by people of color seeking equitable results for children and families www.urbanstrategiesinc.org.

For Information: Cindy Wallach cindy@sagemarketingpr.com314-922-8060

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usi-expands-efforts-to-revitalize-housing-and-invest-in-neighborhoods-nationwide-301382153.html

SOURCE Urban Strategies, Inc.

