Hopkinsville City Council will be considering the closure of four CSX crossings at its next meeting, along with a new investigative tool for the police department. During the Hopkinsville Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday night, City Attorney Doug Willen presented a memorandum of agreement with CSX, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and the City that will allow the state to fund a portion of a safety project to close 4 railroad crossings.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO