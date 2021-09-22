CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

SmileDirectClub To Participate In Shareholder Equity Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced that Kyle Wailes, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Shareholder Equity Conference on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The virtual conference is set in a fireside chat format to provide access to retail investors who will have the opportunity to ask questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the "Events and Presentations" section at https://investors.smiledirectclub.com. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About SmileDirectClubSmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com SmileDirectClub Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings To Participate In The Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a North American leader in turnkey modular space and portable storage solutions, today announced that Tim Boswell, President & Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and hosting private meetings during the 2021 Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, October 4, 2021. The presentation will take place at 1:15 p.m. EDT.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TScan Therapeutics To Participate In The Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T-cell receptor (TCR) engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that David Southwell, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
WALTHAM, MA
MyChesCo

Ocugen, Inc. to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced that its Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Dr. Musunuri will discuss COVAXIN™, the investigational COVID-19 vaccine which the company is co-developing with Bharat Biotech for the U.S. and Canadian markets.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Business
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
TheStreet

ElectroCore To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the "Company"), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its management team will give a corporate presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. The Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference will take place from September...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
TheStreet

Duke Realty Announces Participation In BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE and the "company"), a leading logistics property real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its management will attend the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference being held September 22, 2021. Management will deliver a webcast presentation on Wednesday, September 22nd from 9:45 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The link for the complimentary webcast is: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/globalrealestate2021/ida44t8e.cfm or you can find more details on our investor website at https://investor.dukerealty.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. An audio-only webcast replay will be accessible 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and a replay will expire on December 22, 2021. The company will post a slide presentation no later than 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 21 st.
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Rosenblatt Securities Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference On Thursday, September 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent and multi-asset trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Rosenblatt Securities 14th Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shareholder Equity#Smiledirectclub#Medtech#Company
TheStreet

Orthofix Announces Participation In Upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) - Get Orthofix Medical, Inc. Report, a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Serbousek and Chief Financial Officer Doug Rice will participate in a fireside chat during the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual format, and one-on-one meetings will be held before and immediately following the fireside chat.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Hill International to Participate in D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) announced recently that CEO Raouf Ghali and CFO Todd Weintraub will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheStreet

Genprex To Participate In September Investor Conferences

Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (GNPX) - Get Genprex, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, will be participating in two investor conferences in September 2021. CEO...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

U.S. Physical Therapy To Participate In The Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) - Get U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Report, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services (the "Company"), today announced Carey Hendrickson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The presentation will cover an overview of the Company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Singapore
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jericho Energy Ventures: Hydrogen Technologies to Participate at Gastech Hydrogen Conference in Dubai September 21 - 23

NEWTOWN, PA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(FRA:JLM0)(OTC PINK:JROOF) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies (HT), will be participating at the Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition & Conference, held September 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Center, United Arab Emirates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

AirBoss To Participate In CIBC 2021 Eastern Conference

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX: ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") announced today that Company management will participate in the CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The conference is being held virtually this year and...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Can-Fite To Participate In Three Upcoming Pharma Partnering Conferences

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced its Vice President of Business of Development Dr. Sari Fishman will participate in three upcoming conferences to conduct meetings with potential development and commercialization partners for the Company's portfolio of drug candidates.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Figs Prices Equity Offering By Selling Shareholders At Discount

Healthcare apparel brand Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8.917 million shares of Class A common stock by its largest stockholder Tulco, LLC, and certain members of the company's management team, at $40.25 per share. The price represents a 1% discount to Figs'...
MARKETS
TheStreet

MINDCURE To Participate In Maxim Group LLC's Advances In Mental Health Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17 , 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mind Cure Health Inc. (CSE: MCUR) (OTCQB: MCURF) (FRA: 6MH) ("MINDCURE" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced proprietary technology and research in psychedelics, today announced that Kelsey Ramsden, President & CEO of MINDCURE, will participate in two panel sessions at the Advances in Mental Health Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on September 22, 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheStreet

EQ-Group LLC-DWC Announces Strategic Partnership With Infinios And Equity Participation With NDigital

DUBAI, UAE; MANAMA, Bahrain and GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai based Social Fintech company EQ Group LLC ( EQG), the company with the super app ecosystem, flaim , announced a strategic partnership with Bahrain-based fintech Infinios Financial Services B.S.C.(c) ( Infinios). Infinios provides digital banking and payment technology solutions that facilitate open integration between financial institutions and the fintech ecosystem and drive financial inclusion through the take-up of innovative digital financial services products.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy